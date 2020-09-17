Celtics Vs Heat Live Stream Details; How To Watch Eastern Conference Finals Game 2 LIVE

The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics will meet for Game 2 in the Eastern Conference Finals this week on Thursday, September 17, 7:00 pm EST (Friday, September 18, 4:30 am IST). The Heat won the 117-114 overtime thriller, obtaining a 1-0 lead before Game 2. With both teams at the top of their game, it will be difficult to predict an outcome after the first matchup.

Celtics vs Heat live stream details: How to watch NBA live in India and the USA?

The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics Eastern Conference Finals Game 2 will be broadcast nationally in the USA (ESPN). In India, the game will be broadcast live on Sony Six. Apart from TV broadcasts, games can be live-streamed on apps. US fans with a YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription can stream Celtics vs Heat Game 2 live, as they offer an NBA TV plan.

In India, the Sony LIV app and FanCode will stream NBA games live with a subscription. Currently, FanCode is India's first NBA live streaming partner. Apart from these apps, the NBA TV app also streams each game live. With an NBA League Pass, fans worldwide can stream every game at the NBA bubble.

Celtics vs Heat live stream: How to watch Celtics vs Heat ECF

Date: Thursday, September 17, 7:00 pm EST (Friday, September 18, 4:30 am IST)

Location: NBA Campus at Walt Disney World -- Orlando, Florida

TV: ESPN (USA), Sony Six (India)

Celtics vs Heat Eastern Conference Finals Game 2: Celtics vs Heat team news and preview

Just like Game 1, the second matchup of the series will also be a neck-to-neck competition to secure a place in the NBA Finals. Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo steered the team during overtime, which the Heat had forced after overcoming a 14-point deficit. While Butler scored the game-winning shot with 12 seconds on the clock, Adebayo's block on Jayson Tatum saved the Heat's game.

With this win, the Heat have their ninth playoff win, while the Celtics trail for the first time this postseason. Marcus Smart scored 26 points, while Kemba Walker recorded 19 points. Tatum scored 30 points. Goran Dragic had a team-high 29 points for the Heat, while Jae Crowder added 22 points. Tyler Herro ended Game 1 with 12 points, 11 rebounds and 9 assists off the bench.

#NEBHInjuryReport for Game 2 vs @MiamiHEAT:



Javonte Green (right knee surgery) - DOUBTFUL

Gordon Hayward (right ankle sprain) - DOUBTFUL — Boston Celtics (@celtics) September 16, 2020

