Celtics Vs Heat Live Stream Details; How To Watch Eastern Conference Finals LIVE

The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics will meet for the highly anticipated Eastern Conference Finals on Tuesday, September 15, 6:30 pm EST (Wednesday, September 16, 4:00 am IST). The Heat defeated Milwaukee Bucks in Round 1, while the Boston Celtics defeated 2019 NBA champions Toronto Raptors. The Conference Finals for the NBA 2019-20 season will commence with Celtics vs Heat Game 1.

Celtics vs Heat live stream details: How to watch NBA live in India and the USA?

The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics' Eastern Conference Finals will be broadcast nationally in the USA (ESPN). US fans can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offers NBA TV in their plan. In India, the game will be telecast live on Sony Six. Apart from the TV broadcast, fans can view the game on live streaming sites.

Sony LIV and FanCode offer access to games for viewers with a subscription. Currently, FanCode is India's first NBA live streaming partner. The app will deliver live and on-demand access to select games during the resumed season, including the playoffs and the finals. Apart from these apps, the NBA TV app also streams each game live. With an NBA League Pass, fans worldwide can stream every game at the NBA bubble.

Celtics vs Heat live stream: How to watch Celtics vs Heat ECF

Date: Tuesday, September 15, 6:30 pm EST (Wednesday, September 16, 4:00 am IST)

Location: NBA Campus at Walt Disney World -- Orlando, Florida

TV: ESPN (USA), Sony Six (India)

Celtics vs Heat Eastern Conference Finals: Celtics vs Heat team news and preview

“It’s going to be a dogfight,” Kemba Walker says of the ECF. “We both have great opportunities in front of us and we both want it, so it’s going to be a war. Looking forward to it.” — Boston Celtics (@celtics) September 14, 2020

Overtaking the top two seeds of the conference, the Celtics and the Heat have managed to make it to the Eastern Conference Finals, waiting to advance to the NBA Finals. The Heat beat the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks 4-1, while the defending champions Toronto Raptors fell 4-3 during Game 7 last week. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have led the Celtics through this postseason, while Jimmy Butler and Goran Dragic led the Heat. This is the fourth time these teams will meet during the ECF, with the last time being in 2012, where the LeBron James-led Heat won the NBA title.

Official Eastern Conference Finals start time announced... Tuesday's Game 1 vs Boston will tip off at 6:30pm on ESPN.#HEATTwitter you ready?? pic.twitter.com/OxwB2EZ04Y — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) September 13, 2020

