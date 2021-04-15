Celtics Vs Lakers Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, Prediction, Team News, H2h Record

The Los Angeles Lakers will host the Boston Celtics after a 4-3 road trip. The team has been holding on their own without LeBron James and Anthony Davis, who will probably return in a few days. This will also be the first time fans will be allowed into the Staples Centre this season.

"Man, I can't wait," head coach Frank Vogel said. "The mystique of being in that building with our great fans is a big part of why it's so cool to be a Laker. And it's just been absent this year, and it's been missed. We're excited to have our fans back, for sure". The team will also unveil their championship banner.

“I can’t even tell you how excited I am.”@ACFresh21 is ready for the fans to return to STAPLES Center tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/vb2HeXxJgj — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) April 15, 2021

"Offensively, it's probably the worst I've played in my career, so I'm still trying to figure it out here," Andre Drummond admitted. However, he refuses to let it allow to take him out of his game, and is determined to help the team out defensively.

"We know it's been an up-and-down season," Jayson Tatum said, currently recovering from COVID-19. "We've had to battle a lot of things with Covid, and guys being injured. We're just trying to build momentum".

Slowly returning back to his original pace and game, Tatum is averaging 31.6 points and 8.6 rebounds over his last five games. Last week, he was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week.

Celtics vs Lakers live stream: Where to watch NBA live telecast in India

US fans can watch the Celtics vs Lakers live stream via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local NBA live broadcasts are also available in the USA. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. The 'Where to watch Celtics vs Lakers live in India?" answer is that fans will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.

How to watch NBA live stream

Date and Time: Friday, April 9, 10:00 PM EST (Saturday, April 10, 7:30 AM IST)

Venue: Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

Where to watch Celtics vs Lakers live (the USA only) – NBC Sports Bay Area, NBC Sports Washington and NBA TV.

Celtics vs Lakers prediction

As per our Celtics vs Lakers prediction, the Los Angeles Lakers will beat the Boston Celtics.

Celtics vs Lakers team news

Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James – Out, ankle

Jared Dudley – Out, knee

Markieff Morris – Day to day, ankle

Anthony Davis – Out, Achilles

Boston Celtics

Evan Fournier – Out, NBA's health and safety protocols

Celtics vs Lakers h2h record

As per the Celtics vs Lakers h2h record, the Lakers and Celtics met last in January, where the former won 96-95.

NBA standings

With 34 wins and 21 losses, the Los Angeles Lakers are currently ranked fifth in the Western Conference. The Utah Jazz lead the league and the West, followed by the Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Clippers, Denver Nuggets. the Portland Trail Balzers and Dallas Mavericks rank below the Lakers.

The Celtics, on the other hand, are ranked fifth in the Eastern Conference. The Philadelphia 76ers lead the East, followed by the Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks. The New York Knicks are ranked sixth, while the Miami Heat are seventh.

(Image credits: Los Angeles Lakers Instagram)