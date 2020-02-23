Celtics Vs Lakers Live Streaming, How To Watch NBA Game In India, Schedule And Preview

The Los Angeles Lakers and Celtics will face each other on Monday, February 24 morning at 2:00 AM IST (Sunday 3:30 AM PST). The game will be held at the Lakers home Steples Center in Los Angeles, USA. Here are the Celtics vs Lakers live streaming details, Celtics vs Lakers game schedule and the Celtics vs Lakers preview.

Celtics vs Lakers live streaming: How to watch Celtics vs Lakers game on FanCode in India

Celtics vs Lakers live streaming will be on the FanCode app for Indian NBA users. Once subscribed to the app, fans can watch any game live or on-demand throughout the NBA 2019-20 season. As per the Celtics vs Lakers game schedule, fans will have to tune in at 2 AM IST. While FanCode recommends the app, they also have a website that can be accessed. Here is how to watch Celtics vs Lakers live streaming on Sony LIV.

Celtics vs Lakers live streaming: How to watch Celtics vs Lakers game on Sony LIV in India

Viewers can live stream the NBA 2019-20 matches on the app Sony LIV. A premium membership is required to watch sports content. The subscription cost is ₹199 per month. Here is how to watch Celtics vs Lakers on TV.

Celtics vs Lakers live streaming: How to watch the Celtics vs Lakers game live on TV

The games are usually are also broadcasted on Ten1, Ten 3 or ESPN. The Celtics vs Lakers game schedule does not list any Indian channels.

Celtics vs Lakers live streaming: Celtics vs Lakers preview

The Lakers are currently leading the Western Conference with a 42-12 win-loss record. On the other hand, the Boston Celtics are at a 39-16 record and are ranked 3rd on the Eastern Conference. Jayson Tatum is leading the Boston Celtics with an average of 22.4 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.

Kemba Walker follows with an average of 21.8 points per game. Jaylen Brown (20.2 ppg), Gordon Hayward (17.3 ppg) and Marcus Smart (12.5 ppg) have also performed well. Anthony Davis is currently the Lakers' top scorer with an average of 26.7 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. LeBron James follows with an average of 25.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and career-high 10.7 assists per game. Kyle Kuzma is averaging 12.5 points per game.

