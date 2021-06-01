Celtics Vs Nets Prediction, Live Stream, NBA Game 5 Preview And Other Details

As of now, the Boston Celtics have somehow held on with one win against the Brooklyn Nets. Kevin Durant, determined to win an NBA title, has hinted that he does not want to return to Boston after a water bottle was thrown at teammate Kyrie Irving. If the Nets win Game 5, they won't have to return to the TD Garden as per the Eastern Conference Round 2 bracket. It will be the Nets' first semi-final since 2014.

"We know how these people here are in Boston. We know how passionate they are about Kyrie in particular -- they're still upset at him," Durant said ahead of the Celtics vs Nets Game 5. "That's no reason for them to act childish. Glad we got the 'W.' Hopefully, we don't have to come back here this year". Durant finished the game with 42 points. Irving had 29, and James Harden added 23 points. The Nets shot 57.8% from the field, and 59.3% from the deep.

Back in BK tonight with a clinch in reach 📝 — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) June 1, 2021

"We ran more actions," Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash said. "We were still, I think, terrific in isolation but we ran more action, got more people involved, had a lot more assists, a lot more balance and clearly we had a great shooting night as well".

The Celtics, on the other hand, might lose their first round for the first time since the 2016 playoffs. "Offensively, we just weren't pretty consistent all night," Boston head coach Brad Stevens said. He was aware that the team was trying to make up, and only gave the Nets more opportunities to score.

Celtics vs Nets live stream details: How to watch NBA playoffs on TV?

US fans can watch the Celtics vs Nets live stream via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.

How to watch NBA live telecast

Date and Time: Tuesday, June 1, 7:30 PM EST (Wednesday, June 2, 5:00 AM IST)

Venue: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets NBA channel (the USA only) – WPIX, NBC Sports Boston and TNT

Celtics vs Nets prediction

The Brooklyn Nets will beat the Boston Celtics as per our Celtics vs Nets prediction.

Celtics vs Nets Game 5 injury report

Boston Celtics

Robert Williams III – Day to day, ankle

Kemba Walker – Day to day, knee

Jaylen Brown – Out, wrist

Brooklyn Nets

Alize Johnson – Out, ankle

Jeff Green – Out, foot

NBA Playoffs 2021 bracket

Round 1

Western Conference

No. 1 Utah Jazz vs No. 8 Memphis Grizzlies

No. 2 Phoenix Suns vs No 7 Los Angeles Lakers

No. 3 Denver Nuggets vs No. 6 Portland Trail Blazers

No. 4 Los Angeles Clippers vs No. 5 Dallas Mavericks

Eastern Conference

No. 1 Philadelphia 76ers vs No. 8 Washington Wizards

No. 2 Brooklyn Nets vs No.7 Boston Celtics

No. 3 Milwaukee Bucks vs No. 6 Miami Heat

No. 4 New York Knicks vs No. 5 Atlanta Hawks

Eastern Conference Round 2 bracket

Milwaukee Bucks (No.3) vs Brooklyn Nets (No. 2) or Boston Celtics (No. 7)

