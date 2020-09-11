Celtics Vs Raptors Live Stream Details; How To Watch Game 7 Live

The Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics will face each other in the Eastern Conference Semifinals series in Game 7 on Friday, September 11, 9:00 pm EST (Saturday, September 12, 6:30 am IST). The Celtics started the series with a 2-0 lead before the Raptors returned with a 104-103 win. The Celtics extended their lead to 3-2 before the Raptors levelled the series with a double-overtime Game 6 win.

Celtics vs Raptors live stream details: How to watch NBA live in India and the USA?

Celtics vs Raptors Game 7 will be broadcast nationally in the USA. American fans can watch the game live on TNT, while India will broadcast the game live on Sony Six. Apart from TV broadcasts, games can be live-streamed on apps. US fans with a YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription can stream Celtics vs Raptors Game 7 live, as they offer an NBA TV plan. In India, the Sony LIV app and FanCode stream NBA games live for a subscription. Currently, FanCode is India's first NBA live streaming partner. Apart from these apps, NBA TV app also streams each game live. With an NBA League Pass, worldwide fans can stream every game at the NBA bubble, including the NBA Draft.

Celtics vs Raptors live stream: How to watch Celtics vs Raptors Game 7

Date: Friday, September 11, 9:00 pm EST (Saturday, September 12, 6:30 am IST)

Location: NBA Campus at Walt Disney World -- Orlando, Florida

TV: TNT (USA), Sony Six (India)

Celtics vs Raptors Game 7: Celtics vs Raptors team news and preview

Pascal: 54 minutes

Kyle: 53 minutes

Fred: 50 minutes

OG: 49 minutes



"Coach believes in us and what we do" pic.twitter.com/iIkwhRW1WK — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) September 10, 2020

While the Raptors seemed to struggle after a 111-89 Game 5 loss, Kyle Lowry led the Raptors to a 125-122 double-OT victory, which pushed a Game 7. Whichever team wins will face the Miami Heat (who beat the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks) in the Eastern Conference Finals. While the Raptors are defending champions, this could be the Celtics' third ECF appearance in four seasons.

During a postgame interview, Raptors guard Fred VanVleet spoke about how everyone expected it to be a long series. While Kyle Lowry wowed with his 33 points in 53 minutes, Norman Powell pushed the Raptors to victory with his three-pointer with 38.8 seconds left. "He saved us. He saved our season," VanVleet said. Kemba Walker struggled offensively in Game 6 but Jaylen Brown stepped up for the Celtics with 31 points and 16 rebounds. Marus Smart and Jayson Tatum added 23 and 29 points.

