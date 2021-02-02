Celtics Vs Warriors Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, TV Channel, H2H And Prediction

The Golden State Warriors, who will be without rookie James Wiseman, will face the Boston Celtics on Tuesday (Wednesday IST). While the team has bagged back-to-back wins on multiple occasions, the Warriors have failed to extend their winning streak beyond two games. Steph Curry leads the team with a 27.7-point average, shooting 40.8% from the three-point range. Andrew Wiggins and James Wiseman follow.

The Celtics will face the Dubs after two consecutive losses. The team's last win was against the Chicago Bulls and they will look to score a win to start their week. Jaylen Brown is averaging team-high 27.1 points, followed by Jayson Tatum and Kemba Walker.

Celtics vs Warriors live stream: How to watch Celtics vs Warriors

US fans can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.

NBA live stream details

Date and Time: Tuesday, 10:00 PM EST (Wednesday, 8:30 AM IST)

Venue: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

Celtics vs Warriors TV channel (the USA only) – TNT

Celtics vs Warriors team news

Golden State Warriors

Alen Smailagic – Out, knee

Marquese Chriss – Out for season, leg

Klay Thompson – Out for season, right Achilles

Boston Celtics

Payton Pritchard – Out, knee

Romeo Langford – Out, right wrist

Marcus Smart – Out, calf

Celtics vs Warriors h2h record

Before the NBA 2019-20 season went on a COVID-19-induced hiatus on March 11, the two teams clashed twice. The Celtics won both encounters. Back then, the Warriors were without both Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.

Celtics vs Warriors prediction

The Boston Celtics will edge past the Golden State Warriors.

NBA standings

As of now, the Warriors are seeded seventh in the Western Conference. While the team was ranked fifth some days ago, they have fallen down a few ranks after being unable to maintain a streak. The Pheonix Suns rank above the Dubs, while the Portland Trail Blazers rank eighth. The Celtics, on the other hand, are ranked fourth in the East.

