Celtics Vs Warriors: NBA Final 2022 LIVE Stream Details, Injury Report, Team News & More

The NBA finals 2022 so far have been a back-and-forth affair as a Boston Celtics win in the first game was followed by a victory for the Golden State Warriors before the Celtics bounced back to win the third game to take a 2-1 lead. The fourth Celtics vs Warriors clash will take place at the iconic TD Garden on Friday (as per local time).

The game will begin live at 6:30 AM IST on June 11. Ahead of what promises to be yet another enthralling and nail-biting game between two of the top basketball teams in the nation, here is a look at how to watch NBA in India, the US and the UK, and the Celtics vs Warriors live streaming details.

How to watch NBA live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch the NBA 2022 finals live in India can tune in to the Viacom 18 Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. As for the Celtics vs Warriors live stream, fans can tune in to the Voot Select app. Meanwhile, the live scores and updates of the match can be tracked on the official social media handles of the two teams and the NBA.

GAME DAY!



Golden State looks to even the series as Boston looks to take a 3-1 lead.



Game 4: TONIGHT at 9:00pm/et on ABC#NBAFinals presented by @YouTubeTV 🏆 pic.twitter.com/RqFqOHzz4d — NBA (@NBA) June 10, 2022

Celtics vs Warriors live streaming details in US

US fans who want to watch the NBA 2022 finals live can tune in to ABC, which will broadcast all the games of the post-season. As for the live stream, fans can tune in to the ABC app and Sling TV app. The match will commence live at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, June 10.

How to watch NBA live in UK?

Fans in the UK wanting to watch the NBA 2022 finals live can tune in to the Sky Sports Network. The third game will begin live at 1.45 AM BST on Saturday, June 11.

Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors preview

Jaylen Brown scored 27 points, Jayson Tatum added 26 and the Celtics rode the energy of a raucous TD Garden crowd to beat back another third-quarter onslaught by Golden State in a 116-100 victory Wednesday night that gave them a 2-1 lead in the NBA Finals. Marcus Smart added 24 points and helped fuel a defensive effort that held the Warriors to 11 points in the fourth quarter — third-fewest in a finals game in the shot-clock era.

"Being in the conference finals 3 times at a young age has helped myself and a lot of us prepare for this moment... but this is unlike anything else."



Jayson Tatum on playing in the Eastern Conference Finals in comparison to the #NBAFinals. pic.twitter.com/hc0dbuW9ya — NBA (@NBA) June 9, 2022

Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors team news

Boston Celtics predicted starting 5: Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford, Robert Williams III

No injuries reported

Golden State Warriors predicted starting 5: Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Injuries: James Wiseman (right knee injury)

(With Inputs from AP)