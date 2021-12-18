Celtics Vs Warriors: NBA LIVE Streaming Details, Injury Report, Team News & More

In what is touted to be an epic NBA clash, two of the top league teams come face to face as first-placed Golden State Warriors will take on 10th placed Boston Celtics. The Warriors have been in top form this season having won 23 games and lost just five so far. Celtics on the other hand will need to up their game if they are to have any chance in this match as they have lost 14 and won 14 games so far this season.

Ahead of the match, here is a look at how to watch NBA live, and the Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors live stream details for India, the US, and the UK.

Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors live stream details in India

Unfortunately, for Indian fans wondering how to watch NBA live, there is no official telecast in the country. However, fans can use the Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors live stream available on the NBA League Pass to watch the match. As for the live updates, fans can track the social media handles of the two teams and the NBA. The match will commence live at 6:00 AM IST on Saturday, December 18 at the TD Garden Centre in Boston, Massachusetts.

How to watch NBA live in the UK

UK fans wondering how to watch the Celtics vs Warriors NBA match live can tune in to the Sky Sports Network. Match's live stream can once again be watched using the NBA League Pass. The match will begin live at 1:30 AM BST on Saturday, December 18 at the TD Garden Centre in Boston, Massachusetts.

Celtics vs Warriors live stream details in the US

Fans in the United States can watch NBA live on the ESPN Network. As for the Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors live stream, fans can tune in to Sling TV or FuboTV. Meanwhile, even US fans can watch the basketball action using the live stream available on the NBA League Pass. The match will begin live at 7:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 at the TD Garden Centre in Boston, Massachusetts.

Image: AP