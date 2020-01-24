CHA Vs MIL Dream11 NBA Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

Charlotte Hornets will take on high-flying Milwaukee Bucks in their NBA game which is scheduled to be played on Friday night at the AccorHotels Arena in Paris (Saturday morning 1:30 AM IST). The Bucks will undoubtedly be the favourites to pick up a win against the struggling Charlotte Hornets as star player Giannis Antetokounmpo will hope to stake his claim for another NBA MVP award. Meanwhile, the Hornets will look to PJ Washington for some inspiration as they look to pull off an upset in Friday's NBA game in Paris. You can play the CHA vs MIL prediction game on the fantasy game app – Dream11. Here are the CHA vs MIL Dream11 prediction and squad details.

Charlotte Hornets step up practice sessions in Paris

Another Practice in Paris?



𝙩𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝙞𝙨 𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙮 𝙢𝙪𝙘𝙝 𝒶𝒹𝑒𝓆𝓊𝒶𝓉𝑒#AllFly x #HornetsParis pic.twitter.com/6FmEAzuBop — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) January 24, 2020

CHA vs MIL Dream11 teams

Charlotte Hornets: Terry Rozier, Cody Zeller, Robert Franks, Devonte Graham, Ahmed Hill, Willy Hernangomez, Dwayne Bacon, Nicolas Batum, Bismack Biyombo, Miles Bridges, Joe Chealey, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, Caleb Martin, Malik Monk, Josh Perkins, Kobi Simmons, PJ Washington, Thomas Welsh.

Milwaukee Bucks: Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Dragan Bender, Eric Bledsoe, Sterling Brown, Pat Connaughton, Donte DiVincenzo, George Hill, Ersan Ilyasova, Kyle Korver, Robin Lopez, Brook Lopez, Frank Mason, Wesley Matthews, Khris Middleton, Cameron Reynolds and D.J. Wilson.

Milwaukee Bucks' star Giannis Antetokounmpo elected as NBA All-Star East captain

CHA vs MIL Dream11 top picks

Point-guards: E Bledsoe, G Hill

Shooting-guards: D DiVincenzo, D Bacon

Small-forwards: M Bridges

Power-forwards: G Antetokounmpo (star player), P Washington

Centre: W Hernangomez

CHA vs MIL Dream11 prediction

Milwaukee Bucks start as favourites to win against Charlotte Hornets.

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

