Charlotte Hornets Vs Miami Heat: NBA LIVE Streaming Details, Injury Report, Team News

Charlotte Hornets will be up against Miami Heat in the NBA 2021-22 clash, scheduled to be played at the Spectrum Center on Thursday evening, local time. Hornets face Heat in their home back in a bid to turn things around for them, as they have a two-match losing streak heading into the match. Hornets faced a 126-120 defeat against Minnesota Timberwolves in their last match on Tuesday night and currently sit ninth in the NBA 2021-22 Eastern Conference points table with 29 wins and 30 losses in the season.

Charlotte Hornets vs Miami Heat: Match Preview

On the other hand, the visitors for Thursday’s match-up head into the game in a bid to keep their four-game away win streak alive and intact. The Heat lost their previous match 99-107 against Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday. They are the second-placed team in the Eastern Conference standings with 37 wins and 21 losses. This is the third time both teams face each other in the season. Heat won the last game 104-86, courtesy of Jimmy Butler’s effort to score 27 points.

Charlotte Hornets vs Miami Heat: Team News

LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier are the top performers for Hornets in the season, as Ball averages 20.2 points, seven rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.6 steals per game for the team. Rozier has averaged 21.4 points in the last 10 games for Charlotte. At the same time, Tyler Herro and Butler are the top performers for Miami. Herro is currently averaging 20 points and 3.9 assists per game, however, he is out of Thursday’s match due to his knee injury. On the other hand, Butler is averaging 23.7 points in the last 10 games for Miami.

Charlotte Hornets vs Miami Heat: Injury Report

Charlotte Hornets-

Jalen McDaniels is out due to ankle injury

Cody Martin is out due to ankle/achilles injury

Gordon Hayward is out due to ankle injury

Miami Heat-

Victor Oladipo is out due to right knee injury

Markieff Morris is out due to reconditioning

Dewayne Dedmon is out due to back injury

Tyler Herro is out due to knee injury

Charlotte Hornets vs Miami Heat: Live Streaming Details

Basketball fans in India can enjoy the NBA 2021-22 match between Hornets and Heat by tuning into the live streaming on the NBA website or its mobile app. However, fans have to purchase an NBA League Pass in order to watch the match. The NBA League pass can be bought by paying an annual fee of Rs 1,499, or a monthly fee of Rs 749. Unfortunately, for Indian fans, the match won’t be telecasted live in the country. The match will start from the Spectrum Center at 5:30 AM on Friday in India.

At the same time, NBA fans in the United States (US) can enjoy the live telecast of the match on their TVs by tuning in to the ABC/ESPN, TNT, NBA TV channels. The live streaming of the match will be available on the website and mobile application of the NBA after the purchase of an NBA League Pass. Meanwhile, NBA fans in the United Kingdom (UK) can enjoy the live telecast of the match by tuning in to the Sky Sports channel on their TVs. The match will be streamed live on the Now TV Sky Sports App. The match is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM on Thursday in the US and at 12:00 AM on Friday in the UK.

(Instagram Image: @hornets/@miamiheat)