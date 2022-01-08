Charlotte Hornets Vs Milwaukee Bucks: NBA LIVE Stream Details, Team News & More

Charlotte Hornets are all set to host the Milwaukee Bucks at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte in their next National Basketball Association (NBA) match on Saturday night (as per local time). The game is scheduled to commence live at 5:30 am IST on January 9, 2022.

The Hornets are currently in eighth place in the Eastern Conference standings with 20 wins, while the Bucks are currently in third place with 16 victories. Ahead of what promises to be another exciting contest, here is a look at how to watch NBA live and the Charlotte Hornets vs Milwaukee Bucks live stream details in India, the US and the UK.

Charlotte Hornets vs Milwaukee Bucks live stream details in India

Unfortunately, for Indian fans wondering how to watch NBA matches live, there is no official broadcast in the country. However, fans can use the Charlotte Hornets vs Milwaukee Bucks live stream available on the NBA League Pass to watch the match. As for the live updates, fans can track the social media handles of the two teams and the NBA.

How to watch NBA live in the UK?

Fans in the UK wondering how to watch NBA live can tune in to the Sky Sports Network. The Charlotte Hornets vs Milwaukee Bucks live stream can once again be watched using the NBA League Pass. The match will commence live at 1:00 AM BST on Sunday, January 9.

Charlotte Hornets vs Milwaukee Bucks live stream details in the US

United States fans can watch NBA live on the ESPN Network. As for the Charlotte Hornets vs Milwaukee Bucks live stream, fans can tune in to Sling TV or FuboTV. Meanwhile, even US fans can watch all the basketball action using the live stream available on the NBA League Pass. The match will begin live at 7:00 pm ET on January 8.

Charlotte Hornets vs Milwaukee Bucks predicted line-ups

Charlotte Hornets

Point Guard: LaMelo Ball

Shooting Guard: Terry Rozier

Small Forward: Gordon Hayward

Power Forward: Miles Bridges

Centre: Mason Plumlee

Injury concerns: None reported

The best of last night's WIN in Brooklyn!!



⚡️ @we_energies ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/Y7yihyR2dj — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) January 8, 2022

Milwaukee Bucks

Point Guard: Wesley Matthews

Shooting Guard: Jordan Nwora

Small Forward: Khris Middleton

Power Forward: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Centre: Bobby Portis.

Injury concerns: Donte DiVincenzo (ankle injury), Brook Lopez (back injury)

(Image: AP)