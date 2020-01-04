CHI Vs BOS Dream11 NBA Prediction, Schedule, Top Picks And All Game Details

Chicago Bulls will go head to head against Boston Celtics in a game categorized under the Eastern Conference Division on Sunday, January 05, 2019. The game is scheduled to start by 6:30 AM IST. Chicago Bulls are placed on the tenth position in the points table. They have registered a win-loss record of 13-22 in the 35 games they've played so far. On the other hand, Boston Celtics are placed on the second spot. They have a win-loss record of 24-8 in the 32 games they've played so far. The match will be played at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

CHI vs BOS game Schedule

Venue: United Center, Chicago, Illinois

Date: January 05, 2019

Time: 6:30 AM IST

CHI vs BOS - Team Squad

Chicago Bulls squad: Ryan Arcidiacono, Perrion Callandret, Wendell Carter Jr., Milton Doyle, Kris Dunn, Cristiano Felicio, Daniel Gafford, Shaquille Harrison, Chandler Hutchison, Luke Kornet, Zach LaVine, Lauri Markkanen, Adam Mokoka, Otto Porter Jr., Tomas Satoransky, Simi Shittu, Justin Simon, Denzel Valentine, Coby White, Thaddeus Young.

Boston Celtics squad: Jaylen Brown, Carsen Edwards, Tacko Fall, Javonte Green, Gordon Hayward, Enes Kanter, Romeo Langford, Semi Ojeleye, Vincent Poirier, Marcus Smart, Jayson Tatum, Daniel Theis, Kemba Walker, Brad Wanamaker, Tremont Waters, Grant Williams and Robert Williams.

CHI vs BOS top picks

Chicago Bulls: Zach LaVine, Tomas Satoransky, Kris Dunn, Lauri Markkanen

Boston Celtics: Kemba Walker, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Enes Kanter

CHI vs BOS: Dream11 Team and Prediction

Point Guard: Zach LaVine, Kemba Walker

Shooting Guard: Tomas Satoransky, Jaylen Brown

Small Forward: Kris Dunn, Jayson Tatum

Power Forward: Lauri Markkanen, Thaddeus Young, Daniel Theis

Centre: Enes Kanter, Luke Kornet

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

