CHI Vs MIL Dream11 NBA Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks will face each other in the 2019-20 NBA League on Monday, December 30 at 8:30 PM EST (Tuesday, December 31, 6:30 AM IST). The game will take place at the United Center in Chicago. Here is the CHI vs MIL Dream11 game prediction along with the squad details for both the teams.

Also Read: POR Vs PHX Dream11 NBA Prediction, Schedule, Top Picks And All Game Details

CHI vs MIL preview

Chicago Bulls are currently ranked 9th with 13 wins and 20 losses so far this season. In the last 10 games played, they have had 6 wins and 4 losses. In their last three games, they have beaten Detroit Pistons and Atlanta Hawks but lost to Orlando Magic. Looking at their current form, they need to really play well to win this game the team at the top.

Also Read: Lakers Beat Mavericks 108-95 After Anthony Davis Trumps Injured Luka Doncic

Milwaukee Bucks are currently on the top spot of the Eastern Conference. They have won 29 games and went on to lose just 5 games. In their last 10 games, they have won 8 and lost 2 of them. In their last five games, they have just lost to Philadelphia 76ers. Looking at the current form, they are favourites to win the game.

CHI vs MIL squads

Chicago Bulls: Ryan Arcidiacono, Perrion Callandret, Wendell Carter Jr., Milton Doyle, Kris Dunn, Cristiano Felicio, Daniel Gafford, Shaquille Harrison, Chandler Hutchison, Luke Kornet, Zach LaVine, Lauri Markkanen, Adam Mokoka, Otto Porter Jr., Tomas Satoransky, Simi Shittu, Justin Simon, Denzel Valentine, Coby White, Thaddeus Young.

Also Read: Luka Doncic Heads To Locker Room After Scary Fall During Mavericks' 95-108 Loss To Lakers

Milwaukee Bucks: Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Dragan Bender, Eric Bledsoe, Sterling Brown, Pat Connaughton, Donte DiVincenzo, George Hill, Ersan Ilyasova, Kyle Korver, Robin Lopez, Brook Lopez, Frank Mason, Wesley Matthews, Khris Middleton, Cameron Reynolds and D.J. Wilson.

Also Read: Ball's Career-high 7 3s Helps Pelicans Past Rockets, 127-112

CHI vs MIL Dream11 team

Point Guard: Zach LaVine

Shooting Guard: Tomas Satoransky, Donte DiVincenzo

Small Forward: Kris Dunn, Giannis Antetokounmpo (Star Player)

Power Forward: Lauri Markkanen, Khris Middleton

Center: Brook Lopez

CHI vs MIL Dream11 prediction

Milwaukee Bucks will be favourites to win the game.

Note - The CHI vs MIL Dream11 team prediction is our own and does not guarantee positive results in your game.