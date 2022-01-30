Chicago Bulls Vs Portland Trail Blazers: Streaming Details, Injury Report, Team News, More

Chicago Bulls will welcome the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, January 30th, 2022 (Monday, January 31st, 2022; 2:00 AM IST) at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

Chicago Bulls are placed second in the Eastern Conference table having won 30 and lost 18 of their 48 games so far, while their opponents for the night, the Portland Trail Blazers are placed tenth in the Western division having won 21 and lost 28 of their 49 games so far. In terms of form, the Chicago Bulls comes into this clash behind a 122-131 loss over Spurs, while Portland Trail Blazers come into this game behind a 125-110 win over the Rockets.

Bulls vs Trail Blazers injury report

For Bulls, Lonzo Ball (left meniscus tear), Alex Caruso (right wrist fracture), Derrick Jones Jr. (right finger fracture) and Patrick Williams (left wrist ligament tear) are out while Marko Simonovic will be unavailable as he is on a G League assignment

For Trail Blazers, CJ Elleby (left hamstring strain), Nassir Little (left shoulder labral tear), Damian Lillard (core muscle), Larry Nance Jr. (right knee inflammation) and Cody Zeller (right knee) are out.

How to watch NBA live: Bulls vs Trail Blazers live stream in India

NBA fans in India who want to watch Bulls vs Trail Blazers Live can log onto the official NBA website or mobile app by purchasing the NBA League Pass. The Annual League pass is available at ₹1,499.00 and gives subscribers access to all the matches while there is an eight-game choice select pass that allows fans to watch as many as eight live games every month.

Fans interested can head to the official NBA India website and create an account or link it to their google account profile. For fans looking for a TV broadcast, there is no live telecast of the NBA in India.

How to watch NBA live: Bulls vs Trail Blazers live stream in US & UK

Fans in the US can watch the Bulls vs Trail Blazers game live on NBC Sports Chicago and Root Sports Plus. Meanwhile, fans can also watch the game live on the NBA website/app by purchasing an NBA League Pass. The match will commence live on Sunday, January 30th, 2022; at 3:30 PM ET.

Fans in the UK meanwhile can watch NBA games on Sky Sports or watch the live stream on the Now TV Sky Sports app.

Bulls vs Trail Blazers Predicted Lineups

Chicago Bulls Predicted Lineup: Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Ayo Dosunmu, Nikola Vucevic, Javonte Green

Portland Trail Blazers Predicted Lineup: Norman Powell, Robert Covington, Jusuf Nurkic, CJ McCollum, Anfernee Simons

