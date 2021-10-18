Chicago Sky Star Candace Parker Pays Tribute To Kobe Bryant After WNBA Title Win

Women’s National Basketball Academy star Candace Parker helped Chicago Sky defeat Phoenix Mercury in the finals of the WNBA season 2021, and pick their maiden WNBA title on Monday. After the championship win, Parker dedicated the victory to NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who along with his daughter Gigi Bryant lost their lives in a tragic helicopter crash in early 2020. She scored 16 points, 13 rebounds, and five assists during the game, and following her second championship win, the two times MVP knew exactly whom to dedicate the award to.

As reported by Yahoo Sports, dedicating the title win to Bryant, Parker said, “I think Kobe and Gigi have meant so much to our league. So the advice I got from Vanessa before the game was, ‘Play Gigi’s way.’ And I think we’ve done that. We did that all playoffs. And so I just want to acknowledge [Kobe’s] contribution”. She also revealed that Kobe and Gigi were on the minds of the Sky players during the match and said that Vanessa Bryant told her if Gigi could play, she would have done it as hard as she could. She expressed that it was enough for the team to overcome whatever stood between the Sky and the win. She further thanked Vanessa and said that they love Gigi and Kobe.

Candace Parker joined Chicago Sky in 2021 after 12 years with Los Angeles Sparks

Candace Parker was visibly emotional after the win and was seen hugging her daughter after the match, to soak in her emotions. As per AP, speaking about the team clinching the WNBA title, Parker said, “This one is so sweet. To do it with this group. I love this group, I love this team. And to do it here at home, it was just supposed to be. It was amazing to just hug my dad and my mom. It was just an amazing feeling to be from here and see so many people in the stands that have been supporting you since you started. It’s just a moment where you just have to really take it in”.

Parker joined Chicago Sky in 2021 after spending 13 seasons with Los Angeles Sparks from 2008 to 2020. She picked her first WNBA title with the Sparks in the 2016 season. She has featured in the WNBA All-Star a total of six times and is also a two-time MVP. She was awarded the WNBA Defensive Player of the Year in 2020.

Image: AP