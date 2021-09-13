Chris Bosh Remembers Kobe Bryant During Basketball Hall Of Fame Induction Speech | Watch

Chris Bosh on Saturday was inducted into the 2021 Basketball Hall of Fame and he had his friends Dwayne Wade and LeBron James beside him to witness the big moment at Springfield, Massachusetts. The trio played together at Miami Heat and helped the franchise to two NBA titles. On such a big occasion the 37-year-old Bosh remembered former NBA legend Kobe Bryant and spoke about the things learned from his work ethic.

Chris Bosh on what he learned from Kobe Bryant work ethics

Chris Bosh in his induction speech said the Legends are not defined by their successes, but on how their ability to bounce back from the failure. The former Miami Heat star during the speech recollected a pre-Olympic encounter with Kobe Bryant in 2008. Bosh played alongside Kobe Bryant on the USA team at Beijing Olympics and remembered an incident he wanted to show leadership as a young player by wanting to be the first at the breakfast table only to see Kobe Bryant already there after finishing his workout.

He said, "That taught me something I've never forgotten: Legends aren't defined by their successes; they're defined by how they bounce back from their failures. And that's what I hope to communicate to anyone watching this, especially to kids, when you look back on my career when you visit Springfield and see my plaque, it's going to seem inevitable that I ended up here, and that's how I felt about my heroes growing up. I thought they were automatically destined for greatness".

Basketball Hall of Fame: Chris Bosh pays respect to Pat Riley

Pat Riley has recruited Bosh while coaching at Miami Heat and in order to bring the former Power forward to the team Riley gave away one of the championship rings (2006) won as Miami's head coach. After 14 long years Chris Bosh returning his championship ring to the Miami Heat President (Pat Riley).

"He (Pat Riley) pulled out every trick you know and it was quite a performance and as I was starting to stand up and leave from the meeting, he pulled out one last trick. He took out this velvet bag full of championship rings and dumped them all across the table and he picked one up, he looked me dead in my eye and he said 'You give it back to me when we win one together'. Now, when I think about it, it was crazy because I hadn't even agreed to sign with Miami. But, that's Pat and we did win a ring together, two of them, but I never gave back the one he loaned me because for whatever reason I wanted to wait for the right moment. I figured this would be a good moment."