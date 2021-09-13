Chris Bosh Returns Championship Ring To Ex-boss As Mark Of Respect During NBA Hall Of Fame

LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh are three of the biggest names in NBA history. The trio who has accomplished a lot in their respective were seen together in what was a dream reunion recently. In fact, the basketball legends were in the same arena but more importantly, were clicked in a single frame during Chris Bosh's NBA Hall of Fame induction at Springfield, Massachusetts on Saturday.

NBA Hall of Fame: LeBron James, Dwyane Wade & Chris Bosh clicked in a single frame

The trio that had led the Miami Heat to two NBA titles reunited to watch Bosh's recent Hall of Fame induction. The video of this epic reunion was posted by NBA on their official Twitter handle.

More than the reunion, what really stood out the most is Chris Bosh returning his championship ring to the Miami Heat President Pat Riley.

"He (Pat Riley) pulled out every trick you know and it was quite a performance and as I was starting to stand up and leave from the meeting, he pulled out one last trick. He took out this velvet bag full of championship rings and dumped them all across the table and he picked one up, he looked me dead in my eye and he said 'You give it back to me when we win one together'. Now, when I think about it, it was crazy because I hadn't even agreed to sign with Miami. But, that's Pat and we did win a ring together, two of them, but I never gave back the one he loaned me because for whatever reason I wanted to wait for the right moment. I figured this would be a good moment", said Chris Bosh after which he went and offered his championship to Riley as a mark of respect.

Even the passionate NBA fans were overwhelmed by the 11-time NBA All-Star's wonderful gesture and here's what they had to say.

This happened when Chris Brosh was recruited by Pat Riley to Miami Heat back in 2010 and it has been learned that while the meeting between the duo was still in progress, Riley pulled out his collection of championship rings and allowed Chris to keep one of them which happened to be the 2006 championship ring that the Miami Heat President had won as the team's head coach.