Chris Paul Birthday: LeBron James Sends Heartfelt Message To "Point God" And Dear Friend

Currently playing for the Phoenix Suns, Chris Paul celebrated his 36th birthday this week. Fans wished the NBA icon on social media, sending him their best wishes. However, along with fans, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James also chose to wish Paul, posting a heartfelt wish on his Instagram account.

LeBron James Instagram: King James shares heartfelt post for Chris Paul birthday

"Happy Bday to my brother from another!! Been down for a long time my G," James wrote. "Wishing you the best of times on your day today". He further wished that Paul lived long, calling him the "point god". James added that he is giving Paul his flowers while he can still smell them.

He even shared countless pictures of them together. Most of them were blurred, throwback pictures, both stars looking really young. Fans and other stars also wished Paul under James' post, many loving the small and heartfelt post by the four-time NBA champion.

Chris Paul record with Suns: Chris Paul MVP race chances?

Earlier this season, the Suns acquired Paul to play alongside Devin Booker. While the move was scrutinized early on, Paul apparently was the last push the team needed. The Suns are currently the second seed in the Western Conference and have secured a playoff spot after 11 long years. Chris Paul (28 PTS), playing excellent basketball during the team's win vs the Los Angeles Clippers, attracted MVP chants as the team won.

Devin Booker (21 PTS, 10 ASTS) and Paul have led the team the entire season, performing consistently, determined to make it to the playoffs. Last season, the Suns went 8-0 at the NBA bubble in Orlando under Booker, missing the 2020 playoffs by a narrow margin.

The last time Suns made the playoffs was during the 2009-10 season, a team led by now-Brooklyn Nets coach Steve Nash. The team had made it to the Conference Finals, losing to the Lakers in a six-game series. Apart from Nash, Amar'e Stoudemire, Grant Hill and Jason Richardson were a part of the 2009-10 roster.

Chris Paul Suns stats

As of now, Paul is averaging 16.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 8.8 assists this season. He is shooting 49.1% from the field, 38.8% from the three-point range, and 93.5% from the free-throw line. With Devin Booker leading the team in scoring, Paul has led the teams on many occasions as well.

(Image credits: LeBron James Instagram)