Chris Paul COVID Update: Phoenix Suns Star Likely To Return To The Court Soon

Last week, Chris Paul tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, the NBA icon had to sit out the upcoming Western Conference Finals Game 1 vs the Los Angeles Clippers. However, as per reports, Paul is doing well and might be on his way back to the court soon for the Clippers vs Suns series. Here is more on the Chris Paul return and the Chris Paul Covid update -

Chris Paul Covid update: How is Chris Paul health now?

The Phoenix Suns are certainly hoping for an early return for Chris Paul. As the Western Conference finals series progresses, the team hopes that Paul might end up making his return on the court after clearing the health and safety protocols set by the league. Paul has been an integral part of the team – and winning the finals might be difficult without him.

According to reports, Paul has been quarantining in Los Angeles after he tested positive for COVID-19.

One of these players is about to win their first ring. pic.twitter.com/mkcqfZNN7t — StatMuse (@statmuse) June 21, 2021

However, the team has been holding their own without Paul, beating the Clippers 120-114 on Sunday (Monday IST). "We wanted to do it for him,” Booker said of the win, having registered his first career triple-double with 40 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists. "We talked about that pregame. We knew we were all going to have to give it a little bit more. Ball security and my job keeping everybody involved; stuff that’s usually on Chris’ plate. We all had to make up for it as a team".

When is Chris Paul return set to take place?

As per reports, Paul is now symptom-free. While there is no timeline for his return, everyone is hoping for Chris Paul to return soon. Suns head coach Monty Williams clarified the same, stating that there is not much about Paul's return yet. "It’s just a day-to-day thing with him right now," Williams said after the game. "I probably drive the people here crazy with that, but that’s the way it is. We’re hopeful that any day now we hear he can ramp up and get back with us. But right now, he’s in the protocol".

As of now, Cameron Payne is starting without Paul. He scored 11 points and 9 assists in his stead. He added that Paul had told him the game will be hectic, and one will have to maintain composure. Payne explained that Paul reassured them, telling them to be poised and continue playing.

Western Conference Finals Clippers vs Suns schedule

Clippers at Phoenix Suns – Tuesday, June 22, 9:00 PM EST (Wednesday, June 23, 6:30 AM IST) – ESPN

Phoenix Suns at LA Clippers – Thursday, June 24, 9:00 PM EST (Friday, June 25, 6:30 AM IST) – ESPN

Phoenix Suns at LA Clippers – Saturday, June 26, 9:00 PM EST (Sunday, June 27, 6:30 AM IST) – ESPN

LA Clippers at Phoenix Suns – Monday, June 27, 9:00 PM EST (Tuesday, June 28, 6:30 AM IST) – ESPN*

Phoenix Suns at LA Clippers – Wednesday, June 29, 9:00 PM EST (Thursday, June 30, 6:30 AM IST) – ESPN*

LA Clippers at Phoenix Suns – Friday, July 2, 9:00 PM EST (Saturday, July 3, 6:30 AM IST) – ESPN*

* marked games will be played only if necessary.

