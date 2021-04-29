Chris Paul Gets MVP Shouts After guiding Suns To First NBA Playoffs Berth Since 2010

On Wednesday night, Phoenix Suns superstar Chris Paul showed the world what his merits are for being in the mix for the league’s Most Valuable Player. The 11-time NBA All-Star led his side to a stunning 109-101 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers by racking up 28 points and 10 assists. With their victory, the Suns also secured their first playoff berth in 11 years.

Phoenix Suns record this season: First Phoenix Suns playoffs berth in 11 years

The Phoenix Suns grabbed their 44th win of the season on Wednesday, after securing a 109-101 win over the Los Angeles Clippers. With that win, their 11-year drought — the second-longest in basketball behind the Sacramento Kings — is over as Phoenix's victory clinched a spot in the postseason. However, the Suns have much loftier ambitions than that.

Right now, they're playing for home-court advantage. The Suns currently trail the No. 1 seeded Utah Jazz by only one game in the standings. The two are set to play on Friday. If Monty Williams' side wins, they capture the tiebreaker with around two weeks to play.

Chris Paul joins NBA MVP race as Suns star shows his class

In his 16th NBA season, Paul finds himself on his third team in as many years but that hasn't slowed him down. He continues to impact winning as he has done since coming into the league in 2005. Only two nights ago, Paul ended the Knicks' nine-game winning streak with an absurd fourth-quarter shooting display. He was up to his old tricks again on Wednesday, this time against the Clippers. He scored only three points in the first half but went off for 25 to bury Tyronn Lue's side in the second period.

Paul is, unsurprisingly, among the NBA's best clutch scorers again this season with 3.6 points per clutch game. The Suns have a 21-11 record in the clutch thanks to Paul, and that figure is actually somewhat disappointing based on his track record. He is averaging 16.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 8.7 assists per game this season.

Following the Suns' win over the Clippers, fans on social media were also quick to point out that Paul was showing traits of an MVP candidate. On Twitter, one wrote, "Nodoby talking about Chris Paul here? The man is literally putting in MVP displays almost every game." Another added, "Paul is just so consistent man. Doing this for more than 15 years. Time to give him that MVP now."

Image Credits - Phoenix Suns Instagram