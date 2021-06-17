Chris Paul Health Update: Will The Suns star Be Available For Western Conference Finals?

Earlier on Wednesday, it was confirmed that Phoenix Suns superstar Chris Paul entered the NBA's health and safety protocols and it is unclear whether he'll be available for the start of the Western Conference Finals next week. The Suns claimed that the next Chris Paul health update will come on Saturday, June 19. The NBA's rules for coronavirus-related isolation periods have evolved throughout the season in correlation with increasing vaccine numbers. If Paul is already vaccinated against COVID-19, he could be facing a shorter absence from the Suns. Here is more on the Chris Paul Covid story and its impact on the Phoenix Suns Western Conference finals chances -

Chris Paul health update: Chris Paul COVID-19 positive case?

On Wednesday, the Phoenix Suns announced that Chris Paul "is currently out due to health and safety protocols." The team will provide another update on his status on Saturday. It is still unclear if Paul is vaccinated against COVID-19 or if he tested positive for the virus or was merely a close contact of an infected person, but a potential isolation period could be shorter for a vaccinated person. According to John Gambadoro, Paul did return a positive COVID-19 test but he was also vaccinated in February.

My understanding is Chris Paul was vaccinated along with several other players back in February at the Fairgrounds. — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) June 16, 2021

Chris Paul did have a positive test. — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) June 16, 2021

NBA playoffs 2021: Phoenix Suns Western Conference finals route

The Phoenix Suns finished second on the Western Conference table during the regular season with 51 wins. They beat defending NBA champions LA Lakers (4-2) in the first round of the playoffs. In the second round, Monty Williams' side crushed the Nuggets 4-0 in a series sweep to make it to the Western Conference finals, where they will face either the Utah Jazz or LA Clippers.

Western Conference finals date: Will Chris Paul be available for the Suns in West finals?

The Suns await the winner of the Jazz-Clippers series, which is currently locked at 2-2. If that series ends in six games, the Suns would play on Sunday. If that series goes to Game 7, the Western Conference Finals would start on Tuesday. The earliest the West finals would begin is Sunday (ET). If the Jazz-Clippers matchup ends on Friday, then Game 1 between the winner of that series and the Suns will be on Sunday afternoon. Otherwise, the likely start date for Game 1 of the West series is Tuesday.

Breaking: Chris Paul has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocol and is out indefinitely, jeopardizing his availability for the Western Conference Finals.



The news was first reported by The Athletic and a source confirmed to ESPN. pic.twitter.com/CiZWw88sp5 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 16, 2021

Suns coach Monty Williams wouldn't say whether he expected Paul to be available for Game 1 of the West finals. "I'm not even going to go there until I have to, so there's no reason for me to be pessimistic at all," Williams said about his chances to make it back into the NBA playoffs 2021. "We just have to wait and see what's going to happen."

Paul scored 37 points in Game 4 of the Western semifinals against Denver, helping Phoenix finish off a four-game sweep. The 36-year-old has only played in the Western finals once in his career, doing so with the Houston Rockets against Golden State in 2018. The Rockets held a 3-2 lead in that series when Paul injured a hamstring and had to miss Games 6 and 7. Houston eventually lost both games and the Warriors went on to win the NBA title.

