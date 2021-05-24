Chris Paul Injury Update: Phoenix Suns Star Confident Of His Game 2 Return

The Phoenix Suns started their NBA Playoffs 2021 run by beating the Los Angeles Lakers in the series' Game 1. The Suns secured a 99-90 win over the defending champions, Devin Booker coming through with 34 points. Fans and the team, however, had a scare with Chris Paul's shoulder injury, which momentarily sent Paul to the locker room.

Chris Paul injury update: When will Chris Paul return?

During the game, Talen Horton-Tucker tried for a layup, missing. LeBron James aimed for a rebound and ended up making contact with Paul. The 36-year-old ended up colliding with a backtracking Cam Johnson, falling down onto the court. The Suns' medical staff later announced a right shoulder contusion. Paul was on the floor for one whole timeout, before he made it to the locker room.

Chris Paul on if he will be good for Game 2: "Absolutely." — Kellan Olson (@KellanOlson) May 23, 2021

That being said, Paul was back into the game after sitting out for some time. Fans worried about Paul's status for game two, turning to social media to discuss the injury. Thankfully, Paul assured everyone that he will be "absolutely" ready for the upcoming game. However, he was indeed worried about the injury, wondering if it could have been a little bit more serious.

"I just remember I felt 'Uhh!' I heard like a crack, or whatever," Paul said after the game. He even referred to Kobe Bryant speaking of injuries, and how random they are. "In the thing Kobe says, like, 'Injuries, sometimes you just can't control them. So, that was all that was going through my mind after the play I got hit".

Fans even remained worried about injury, especially as the Suns' star's playoffs history has been plagued with injury. He injured his hamstring during the 2019 Western Conference finals with the Houston Rockets, which had him sidelined. However, with the Suns, Paul might have another proper chance at the title.

LeBron James on his run-in with Chris Paul and if it was a dangerous play: "I'll be ready for Game 2." — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) May 23, 2021

Phoenix Suns vs LA Lakers Game 1 results

"The intensity's different, the physicality is different," Booker said, also scoring 16 rebounds in the Suns first playoff game in 11 years. "And it's only one game". While the Lakers tried to catch up in the fourth quarter, the Suns kept their momentum.

"It's something we've been talking about as a team and a staff," said Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams. "There's going to be a moment in the game where you're going to have to regulate your emotions".

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel referred to Devin Booker as a scoring machine, who pressurized their defense. "When we double team him, he's got Ayton in there. We didn't do a good enough job but if we hold this team to 99 points in Game 2, I feel good about our chances".

LeBron James scored 18 points and 10 assists for the Lakers, while Anthony Davis added 13 points. Davis later attempted that they missed shots, explaining that they also missed shots as a team. "There is no way we are winning a game, let alone a series with the way I played. This is on me".

NBA Playoffs predictions

The Los Angeles Lakers will beat the Phoenix Suns in the Playoffs Round 1 Game 2 to even the series out.

