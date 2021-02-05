Christian Wood Injury Update: Rockets Star Leaves Game In Wheelchair After Ankle Injury

Houston Rockets star Christian Wood suffered an injury on his ankle during his team's 115-103 win over the Memphis Grizzlies at the FedExForum Arena on Thursday night. The 25-year-old limped off the floor with the assistance of teammates and was taken to the locker room in a wheelchair, in the aftermath of a foul from Grizzlies guard, Ja Morant. The Rockets are now concerned that their star centre might be sidelined for an extended period as Wood will have an MRI on Friday to determine the severity of the injury he suffered in the third quarter of the game.

Christian Wood Contact Lateral Ankle Inversion



Unfortunate as he clips the toe box of the defenders foot as his foot plant occurs



Brooks last second help altered ball position & vision @bballbreakdown pic.twitter.com/L22NUEcZJg — BBiomechanics (@BBiomechanics) February 5, 2021

Rockets vs Grizzlies: Christian Wood ankle injury

In 20 minutes against the Grizzlies, Wood had 17 points and 7 rebounds as Houston raced to a 21-point lead before the 25-year-old suffered an ankle injury. The Houston centre was accidentally tripped on a transition play by Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, and upon going down, Wood pounded the floor in agony and discomfort. After staying down for most of the timeout, Wood then attempted to stay in the game to shoot the free throws, as it would prevent him from being disqualified.

However, Wood's teammates talked him out of the idea and he then limped towards a tunnel, where a wheelchair escorted him to the locker room. The Rockets eventually clung onto their lead until the final whistle for their 11th win of the season and it moved them up to 10th in the Western Conference standings. Meanwhile, the Grizzlies remained in 9th place in the standings.

Christian Wood injury update: When will Christian Wood return for Houston?

Following the game, Rockets head coach Stephen Silas revealed that Wood's injury "didn't look good" and claimed that the timing of it was "unfortunate". Wood has emerged as an All-Star candidate by averaging 22.0 points and 10.2 rebounds per game in his first season with the Rockets. However, he previously missed three games for the Western Conference outfit after spraining his right ankle on January 20.

Christian Wood will undergo an MRI tomorrow to determine the severity of his ankle injury, a source said. He missed three games after rolling the ankle in similarly ugly fashion last month. https://t.co/2Utucal9b0 — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) February 5, 2021

According to reports from ESPN, Wood will undergo an MRI on Friday to determine the severity of his injury. The report will also determine a potential return date for Rockets star.

Image Credits - AP