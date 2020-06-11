CHT Vs TP Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Women's Super Basketball League Live

Quick links:
Chunghwa Telecom (CHT) will take on Taiwan Power (TP) in the Women's Super Basketball League on June 11. The game will commence at 4:30 pm IST. Fans can play the CHT vs TP Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the CHT vs TP Dream11 prediction, the CHT vs TP Dream11 top picks and CHT vs TP Dream11 team.
The last time these two met, it was Chunghua who emerged victorious with the scoreboard reading 87-58 in their favour. The upcoming game against Taiwan Power is important for Chunghua, who are third on the points table. A win against bottom-placed Taiwan Power will take Chunghua level with Taiyuan Women Basketball who occupy the second spot, while a defeat will create a two-game deficit which will make things more difficult. For Taiwan Power, the season is pretty much over with 2 wins and 9 loss from 11 games.
Yu-Ting Huang, Huang Hong-Ying, Szu-Chin Pan, Liu Hui-Ju, Wen Qi, Huang Zihan, Liu Jia-Wei, Yang Shin-Hui, Lin Yushu, Xu Qian-Hui, Xie Pei-Jun, Huang Hsiang-Ting, Wen Qi, Huang Zihan, Liu Jia-Wei, Yang Shin-Hui, Lin Yushu, Xu Qian-Hui, Xie Pei-Jun, Huang Hsiang-Ting.
Kuo Chia-Wen, Lai Xin-Yu, Yuzhen Zhuang, Peng Huizhen, Yu Ke-Shi, Lin Yi-Jun, Li Yixuan, Lin Jiaci, Su-Yi Rou, Chun-Huan Li, You-Jing Jhang, Wu Yi-Xuan, Chen Yijun, Liu Xiye, Liu Yi-Chun, Xin Yizhi, Li Ya-Jie, Yang Zhiyu
Here are out CHT vs TP Dream11 top picks for the game
Szu-Chin Pan
Yang Shin-Hui
Xu Qian-Hui
Huang Hsiang-Ting
Liu Xiye
As per our CHT vs TP Dream11 prediction, CHT are favourites to win this game.