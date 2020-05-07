CHT V TP Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Women's Super Basketball League Live

Chunghwa Telecom will go up against Taiwan Power for their next Chinese Taipei SBL Women 2020 clash. Chunghwa Telecom lost their first match of the season in a 72-90 loss against Cathay Life. Taiwan Power faced Taiyuan in their first match of the season. Taiwan Power lost their clash against Taiyuan 58-80. Taiwan Power have not won a single clash in their last five games.

Chunghwa Telecom vs Taiwan Power will be played on May 7, 2020, in Taipei and will commence at 4:30 pm IST. Fans can play the CHT vs TP Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the CHT vs TP Dream11 prediction, the CHT vs TP Dream11 top picks and CHT vs TPDream11 team.

CHT vs TP Dream11 team

CHT vs TP Dream11 prediction: CHT vs TP Dream11 top picks

Szu-Chin Pan (SP) Liu Hui-Ju Yang Shin-Hui Yuzhen Zhuang, Peng Huizhen, Yu Ke-Shi

CHT vs TP Dream11 Team

CHT vs TP Dream11 team: Chunghwa Telecom squad

Fan-Shan, Pin Lo, Jou-Chen Huang, Zheng Yi-Xiu, Chen Yu-Chun, Wu Yi-Ting, Ling-Chuan Huang, Han Ya-En, Lan Hao-Yu, Lin Yu-Ting, Wang Wei-Lin, Li You-Ruei, Wei-An Chen, Ou Jie, Yang Qing

CHT vs TP Dream11 team: Taiwan Power squad

Kuo Chia-Wen, Lai Xin-Yu, Yuzhen Zhuang, Peng Huizhen, Yu Ke-Shi, Lin Yi-Jun, Li Yixuan, Lin Jiaci, Su-Yi Rou, Chun-Huan Li, You-Jing Jhang, Wu Yi-Xuan, Chen Yijun, Liu Xiye, Liu Yi-Chun, Xin Yizhi, Li Ya-Jie, Yang Zhiyu

CHT vs TP Dream11 prediction

Our CHT vs TP Dream11 prediction is that Taiwan Power will win this game.

Note: The CHT vs TP Dream11 prediction, CHT vs TP Dream11 top picks and CHT vs TP Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The CHT vs TP Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.