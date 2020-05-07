CHT V TP Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Women's Super Basketball League Live

Quick links:
Chunghwa Telecom will go up against Taiwan Power for their next Chinese Taipei SBL Women 2020 clash. Chunghwa Telecom lost their first match of the season in a 72-90 loss against Cathay Life. Taiwan Power faced Taiyuan in their first match of the season. Taiwan Power lost their clash against Taiyuan 58-80. Taiwan Power have not won a single clash in their last five games.
Chunghwa Telecom vs Taiwan Power will be played on May 7, 2020, in Taipei and will commence at 4:30 pm IST. Fans can play the CHT vs TP Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the CHT vs TP Dream11 prediction, the CHT vs TP Dream11 top picks and CHT vs TPDream11 team.
Fan-Shan, Pin Lo, Jou-Chen Huang, Zheng Yi-Xiu, Chen Yu-Chun, Wu Yi-Ting, Ling-Chuan Huang, Han Ya-En, Lan Hao-Yu, Lin Yu-Ting, Wang Wei-Lin, Li You-Ruei, Wei-An Chen, Ou Jie, Yang Qing
Kuo Chia-Wen, Lai Xin-Yu, Yuzhen Zhuang, Peng Huizhen, Yu Ke-Shi, Lin Yi-Jun, Li Yixuan, Lin Jiaci, Su-Yi Rou, Chun-Huan Li, You-Jing Jhang, Wu Yi-Xuan, Chen Yijun, Liu Xiye, Liu Yi-Chun, Xin Yizhi, Li Ya-Jie, Yang Zhiyu
Our CHT vs TP Dream11 prediction is that Taiwan Power will win this game.