CJB Vs VAL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Spanish Liga ACB Preview

Club Joventut de Badalona (CJB) will face Valencia Basket (VAL) in the upcoming game of Spanish Liga ACB on Monday night, January 4 (January 5 for Indian viewers) at 1:45 AM IST. The game will be played at the Palau Municipal d'Esports de Badalona in Spain. Here is our CJB vs VAL Dream11 prediction and CJB vs VAL Dream11 team.
Valencia Basket are currently at the sixth spot of the Spanish Liga ACB standings. Nikola Kalinic and team have played sixteen games so far in the tournament, winning ten and losing six. Club Joventut de Badalona, on the other hand, are at the seventh spot with the same win-loss record and have a chance to take Valencia’s spot in the rankings with a win.
Nenad Dimitrijevic, Shawn Dawson, Pau Ribas, Xabi Lopez-Arostegui, Conor Morgan, Vladimir Brodziansky, Adria Domenech, Yannick Kraag, Arnau Parrado, Albert Ventura, Vinicius Da Silva, Kriss Helmanis, Ferran Bassas, Roger Marti, Arturs Zagars, Simon Birgander, Joel Parra, Zsombor Maronka, Ante Tomic
Vanja Marinkovic, Klemen Prepelic, Jaime Pradilla, Josep Puerto, Louis Labeyrie, Sam Van Rossom, Mike Tobey, Nikola Kalinic, Bojan Dubljevic, Guillem Vives, Fernando San Emeterio, Derrick Williams, Martin Hermannsson, Joan Sastre, Millan Jimenez, Tomas Pavelka, Guillem Ferrando
Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, Valencia Basket are the favourites to win the game.
