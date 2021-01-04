CJB Vs VAL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Spanish Liga ACB Preview

Club Joventut de Badalona (CJB) will face Valencia Basket (VAL) in the upcoming game of Spanish Liga ACB on Monday night, January 4 (January 5 for Indian viewers) at 1:45 AM IST. The game will be played at the Palau Municipal d'Esports de Badalona in Spain. Here is our CJB vs VAL Dream11 prediction and CJB vs VAL Dream11 team.

CJB vs VAL Dream11 prediction: CJB vs VAL Dream11 team and preview

Valencia Basket are currently at the sixth spot of the Spanish Liga ACB standings. Nikola Kalinic and team have played sixteen games so far in the tournament, winning ten and losing six. Club Joventut de Badalona, on the other hand, are at the seventh spot with the same win-loss record and have a chance to take Valencia’s spot in the rankings with a win.

CJB vs VAL live: CJB vs VAL schedule

Date: Tuesday, January 5, 2021

Time: 1:45 AM IST

Venue: Palau Municipal d'Esports de Badalona, Spain

CJB vs VAL Dream11 prediction: Squad list

CJB vs VAL Dream11: Club Joventut Badalona squad

Nenad Dimitrijevic, Shawn Dawson, Pau Ribas, Xabi Lopez-Arostegui, Conor Morgan, Vladimir Brodziansky, Adria Domenech, Yannick Kraag, Arnau Parrado, Albert Ventura, Vinicius Da Silva, Kriss Helmanis, Ferran Bassas, Roger Marti, Arturs Zagars, Simon Birgander, Joel Parra, Zsombor Maronka, Ante Tomic

CJB vs VAL Dream11: Valencia Basket squad

Vanja Marinkovic, Klemen Prepelic, Jaime Pradilla, Josep Puerto, Louis Labeyrie, Sam Van Rossom, Mike Tobey, Nikola Kalinic, Bojan Dubljevic, Guillem Vives, Fernando San Emeterio, Derrick Williams, Martin Hermannsson, Joan Sastre, Millan Jimenez, Tomas Pavelka, Guillem Ferrando

CJB vs VAL Dream11 prediction: Top picks

Club Joventut de Badalona: Albert Ventura, Simon Birgander, Ante Tomic

Valencia Basket: Klemen Prepelic, Nikola Kalinic, Louis Labeyrie

CJB vs VAL Dream11 prediction: CJB vs VAL Dream11 team

Point Guards: Sam Van Rossom

Shooting Guards: Klemen Prepelic, Albert Ventura

Small Forwards: Nikola Kalinic, Xabi Lopez-Arostegui

Power Forwards: Simon Birgander, Louis Labeyrie

Centre: Ante Tomic

CJB vs VAL live: CJB vs VAL match prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, Valencia Basket are the favourites to win the game.

Note: The CJB vs VAL Dream11 prediction and CJB vs VAL Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The CJB vs VAL Dream11 team and CJB vs VAL match prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Valencia Basket/ Twitter