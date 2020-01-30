CLE Vs TOR Dream11 NBA Prediction, Schedule, Top Picks And All Game Details

Toronto Raptors will face Cleveland Cavaliers in their next NBA clash. The Raptors currently have a win-loss record of 33-14. They won their last clash against Hawks 130-114. As for Cavaliers, they are experiencing a win-loss record of 13-35 this season. They lost their last game against the New Orleans Pelicans 125-111. Kyle Lowry bagged 12 points, 8 rebounds and 11 assists for Raptors in their clash against the Hawks.

Back to the grind tomorrow night for #CavsRaptors.

During the Cavaliers' loss against Pelicans, Larry Nance Jr carried the side throughout the match. Nance scored a double-double, finishing with 17 points, 11 rebounds and 7 assists. The match is scheduled for January 31, 2020 at 5:30 AM (IST). It'll be held at the Quicken Loans Arena. Read more for CLE vs TOR Dream11 Prediction and CLE vs TOR full squad.

CLE vs TOR Dream11 Predictions

CLE vs TOR Dream11 (Full Squad)

CLE vs TOR Dream11: Cleveland Cavaliers

Tyler Cook, Matthew Dellavedove, Dante Exum, Darius Garland, John Garland, John Henson, Brandon Knight, Kevin Love, Alfonzo McKinnie, Matt Mooney, Larry Nance Jr., Cedi Osman, Kevin Porter Jr., Collin Sexton, Tristan Thompson, Dean Wade, Dylan Windler, Ante Zizic

CLE vs TOR Dream11: Toronto Raptors

OG Anunoby, Chris Boucher, Oshae Brissett, Terence Davis, Marc Gasol, Dewan Hernandez, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Serge Ibaka, Stanley Johnson, Kyle Lowry, Patrick McCaw, Malcolm Miller, Norman Powell, Pascal Siakam, Matt Thomas, Fred VanVleet

