Marcus Morris, Isaiah Thomas Move To Clippers; Thomas To Be Waived Soon?

Basketball News

Marcus Morris and Isaiah Thomas will move to Clippers while Jerome Robinson will head to Washington. New Knocks have acquired Moe Harkless and a draft pick.

Written By Sujay Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
marcus morris

Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers were both reportedly interested New York Knicks power forward Marcus Morris. However, Clippers edged out their city rivals in striking a three-team trade deal involving the Knicks and Washington Wizards. Marcus Morris and Isaiah Thomas will move to Clippers while Jerome Robinson will head to Washington. New Knocks have acquired Moe Harkless and a guaranteed a first-round draft pick in 2020 NBA Draft. 

Also Read | NBA Trade Deadline: LA-based Clippers And Lakers In The Hunt For Knicks' Marcus Morris?

Knicks reportedly will receive the right to swap first-round picks in 2021 with the Clippers, a 2021 second-round pick via Detroit and the draft rights to Wizards' Issuf Sanon.

Marcus Morris improved his scoring average to a career-high 19.6 points per game and is also registering 5.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists this season. Morris is expected to be slotted right into the starting five and significantly improve Clippers' all-round display. 

NBA Trade Deadline: Clippers to move Isaiah Thomas on?

Also Read | NBA Trade Deadline: Lakers And Clippers Want To Acquire Marcus Morris, Claim Reports

However, the latest reports suggest Clippers do not plan on keeping Isaiah Thomas. Clippers are reportedly looking to have two roster spots available, which could be used on free agents or players who become available on the buyout market. 

Also Read | Marcus Morris Apologizes On Twitter After Receiving Backlash For Insulting Jae Crowder

Meanwhile, Clippers looking at free agent Darren Collison to improve their options off the bench 

Also Read | Knicks’ Marcus Morris, Sixers Star Joel Embiid Nearly Get Into Ugly In-game Brawl

Published:
