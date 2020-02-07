Marcus Morris, Isaiah Thomas Move To Clippers; Thomas To Be Waived Soon?

Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers were both reportedly interested New York Knicks power forward Marcus Morris. However, Clippers edged out their city rivals in striking a three-team trade deal involving the Knicks and Washington Wizards. Marcus Morris and Isaiah Thomas will move to Clippers while Jerome Robinson will head to Washington. New Knocks have acquired Moe Harkless and a guaranteed a first-round draft pick in 2020 NBA Draft.

The Clippers, Knicks and Wizards have agreed to a three-team deal that will send Marcus Morris and Isaiah Thomas to LA. Jerome Robinson will be traded to the Wizards and Moe Harkless and a 2020 first-round are going to the Knicks, per @wojespn. pic.twitter.com/Qj7FMX6JuH — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 6, 2020

Also Read | NBA Trade Deadline: LA-based Clippers And Lakers In The Hunt For Knicks' Marcus Morris?

Knicks reportedly will receive the right to swap first-round picks in 2021 with the Clippers, a 2021 second-round pick via Detroit and the draft rights to Wizards' Issuf Sanon.

Marcus Morris improved his scoring average to a career-high 19.6 points per game and is also registering 5.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists this season. Morris is expected to be slotted right into the starting five and significantly improve Clippers' all-round display.

The Clippers can now play five-out with a lineup of JaMychal Green, Marcus Morris, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Patrick Beverley/Lou Williams/Landry Shamet at lead guard. Can also slide Morris to the 5 in certain matchups and play two of those three guards together. — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) February 6, 2020

NBA Trade Deadline: Clippers to move Isaiah Thomas on?

The Clippers will not be keeping Isaiah Thomas, acquired today from Washington in three-team deal with Knicks that brought Marcus Morris to LA and send Moe Harkless/picks to NYC, per league source. — David Aldridge (@davidaldridgedc) February 6, 2020

Also Read | NBA Trade Deadline: Lakers And Clippers Want To Acquire Marcus Morris, Claim Reports

However, the latest reports suggest Clippers do not plan on keeping Isaiah Thomas. Clippers are reportedly looking to have two roster spots available, which could be used on free agents or players who become available on the buyout market.

The Clippers will have two open roster spots once they let go of Isaiah Thomas. Darren Collison remains a target...let's stay tuned for who else gets bought out though. https://t.co/lp5INDASZW — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) February 6, 2020

Also Read | Marcus Morris Apologizes On Twitter After Receiving Backlash For Insulting Jae Crowder

Meanwhile, Clippers looking at free agent Darren Collison to improve their options off the bench

Plot thickens with Darren Collison. Clippers still in the mix with Isaiah Thomas not expected to be retained. Lakers haven't done anything to free up a spot. Adding Collison and Marcus Morris would be an impressive haul for Clips. — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) February 6, 2020

Also Read | Knicks’ Marcus Morris, Sixers Star Joel Embiid Nearly Get Into Ugly In-game Brawl