Clippers coach Ty Lue says team will show what they're made up of in Game 3 vs Mavericks

The Los Angeles Clippers have lost their Game 2 of the NBA Playoffs 2021 and now face a 2-0 deficit against the Dallas Mavericks. The Clippers who went out in the 2nd round of the playoffs last season have added players like Rajo Rondo, Serge Ibaka and Demarcus Cousins to strengthen the team. But nothing seems to be going right for the Clippers as they are under a lot of pressure and will be going to Dallas for Games 3 and 4 with a possible chance of losing the series 4-0.

Will the real Clippers please stand up, please stand up. Ty Lue says we will see what the Clippers are made of and who they truly are in Game 3 facing the possibility of being pushed to the brink of playoff failure again https://t.co/DRWS6LR68G — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) May 28, 2021

Ty Lue, the head coach of the Clippers will be hoping that the team makes a comeback into the series. He took over the reins from Doc Rivers and has led the team to 4th seed in the Western Conference. Ty Lue in his post-game interview seemed to be impressively cool and poised, Throughout the interview, he seemed to be positive about a comeback. When asked about the pressure leading to Game 3 in Dallas, Lue said, "We have got to return the favour."

Clippers vs Mavericks series

This series is a repeat of last year's first-round battle between these Western Conference heavyweights and is arguably the most exciting matchup of the NBA Playoffs 2021. Kawhi Leonard went on to score 41 points for the Clippers, but his efforts were not successful as the Mavs succeeded to pull off a 127-121 win over their rivals. Luka Doncic has been the difference-maker in this contest as his combined effort of 70 points in two games has powered Dallas to take a 2-0 lead. The Clippers vs Mavericks series now head to Dallas, this will be a good chance for the Mavs to seek revenge after facing elimination last year.

The Mavericks are the 32nd team in NBA history to win the first 2 games of a best-of-7 series on the road.



27 of the previous 31 went on to win the series. pic.twitter.com/zKDdSREHNE — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 26, 2021

LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks prediction:

The Mavs obviously have the upper hand as they will be playing at home in front of their fans which will motivate them to take a 3-0 lead which will be tough to overcome for the Clippers. Luka Doncic and Tim Hardaway Jr have been amazing all season and another good performance from them could help them get a win this Friday. Keeping all of this in mind we predict a 4-1 series win for the Mavericks.

LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks Playoffs schedule

Game 3 - Friday, May 28, 8:30 PM EST

[Saturday, May 29, 7:00 AM IST]

Game 4- Sunday, May30,8:30 PM EST

[Monday, May 31, 7;00 AM IST]

Game 5- Wednesday, June 2 [TBD]

Game 6- Friday, June 4 [TBD]

Game 7-Sunday, June 6 [TBD]

Picture Credits: LA Clippers/ Twitter