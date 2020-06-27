Clippers Schedule 2020: Revised Schedule, Key Games And NBA Playoffs Chances

After weeks of negotiation, the NBA and National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) officially announced the NBA schedule 2020 on Friday (Saturday IST). The Clippers schedule 2020 for the seeding games was also included. The Clippers are currently ranked second on the Western Conference points table and will be travelling to the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at the Walt Disney Wolrd in Orlando, Florida.

The Clippers schedule 2020 will start with the highly-anticipated Lakers vs Clippers 2020 game on July 30. During the NBA 2019-20 season, the Clippers have defeated the Los Angeles Lakers three times and are expected to meet LeBron James and the Lakers for the Western Conference finals. The Clippers have a 44-20 win-loss record, second only to the Lakers.

Kawhi Leonard, who started playing for the Clippers this year, was averaging 26.9 points and 7.3 rebounds per game before the season was suspended on March 11 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Along with Leonard, Paul George was averaging 21 points per game. Along with the Lakers, the Clippers are also considered favourites to win the NBA Finals.

DATE TEAM TIME July 30 vs LA Lakers 6:00 PM EST (July 31, 3:30 AM IST) August 1 vs New Orleans Pelicans 3:00 PM EST (August 2, 12:30 AM IST) August 4 vs Phoenix Suns 1:00 PM EST (August 4, 10:30 PM IST) August 6 vs Dallas Mavericks 3:30 PM EST (August 7, 1:00 AM IST) August 8 vs Portland Trail Blazers 10:00 AM EST (August 8, 7:30 PM IST) August 9 vs Brooklyn Nets 6:00 PM EST (August 10, 3:30 AM IST) August 12 vs Denver Nuggets 6:00 PM EST (August 13, 3:30 AM IST) August 13 vs Oklahoma City Thunder TBD

The NBA today released its complete game schedule and national television schedules for TNT, ESPN, ABC and NBA TV for the “seeding games,” which will be played July 30 – Aug. 14 to tip off the resumption of the 2019-20 season. #WholeNewGame https://t.co/REVq8KJti3 — NBA (@NBA) June 26, 2020

NBA releases schedule: Other details for the NBA playoff bracket 2020

As per the NBA schedule 2020, all teams will travel to Orlando to play eight seeding games and a play-in tournament if required before the NBA playoffs scheduled in August. The fixtures for the NBA playoffs will be decided through the final seeding. As per the NBA's plan, the teams in each conference with the highest combined winning percentages from the regular-season games and seeding games both will advance to the NBA playoffs for that particular conference.

If the No. 8 seeded team is four games ahead of the No. 8 team, they will directly face the top-seeded team for the playoffs round one. However, if the no. 9 seeded team is within four teams, a play-in tournament will be conducted. To win the tournament, the No. 8 seed will have a double elimination, while the No. 9 seed will have a single elimination. Currently, the Memphis Grizzlies are ranked eighth in the Western Conference and have a 3.5 games lead over Portland Trail Blazers, New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings.

The seeding games will start on July 30 and end on August 13. The NBA playoffs are scheduled on August 17. Before the schedule was announced, there were concerns raised about the number of COVID-19 cases rising in Florida. Though no Clippers player was named, several NBA players were reported to be considering sitting out the 2019-20 season in Orlando due to various health concerns.

Clippers basketball is back in 34 days. #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/OLb5ZlZD1x — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) June 26, 2020

