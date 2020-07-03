Clippers Training Facility Shuts Down Following Positive Coronavirus Test: Report

The Los Angeles Clippers training facility was reportedly shut down on Thursday after a member of the organisation tested positive for COVID-19. It remains unclear if the Clippers positive case is of a player or a staff. According to ESPN, the unspecified member of the Clippers organisation was set to travel with the team to Orlando next week. With NBA restart scheduled for July 30, teams have been instructed to touch base at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida by July 7.

After a positive test for the coronavirus in the Los Angeles Clippers traveling party headed to Orlando next week, the organization closed its practice facility to players and staff as a precaution today, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 3, 2020

The shutdown of the Clippers training facility comes mere days after Denver Nuggets closed their practice complex on Tuesday. The Nuggets also had a member of the organisation test positive for COVID-19. Nuggets star Nikola Jokic contracted the virus in his native Serbia, but according to reports, he remains asymptomatic.

The Brooklyn Nets, who had closed their facility previously after several members of the team contracted the virus, reopened their facility on Tuesday. Nets stars DeAndre Jordan and Spencer Dinwiddie both tested positive on Monday. Jordan opted out of the NBA season in Orlando, while Dinwiddie said he will re-evaluate before the season resumes at the end of the month.

It remains unknown how long the Clippers training facility will remain closed. According to the NBA's safety protocols, the member who tests positive will have to self-isolate at home until cleared by a physician. The Clippers will also need to disinfect all the locations where the infected person has been within the last day. Guards Lou Williams, Reggie Jackson and center Joakim Noah were among those who were seen working out at the Clippers training facility on Wednesday.

Earlier on Thursday, the NBA announced nine new cases of COVID-19 among players. The nine positive results came after 344 players were tested between June 24 and 29. Last week, the league had announced 16 positive tests. This comes up to a total of 25 positive cases among players since the league started testing players on June 25. Also, 10 positive cases were reported from the 884 team staff members, who were tested in the same timeframe.

The Clippers, who are second in the Western Conference with a 44-20 (win-loss) record, will be playing cross-city rivals LA Lakers on July 30 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Arena. Clippers head coach Doc Rivers said during an interview on Wednesday that he expects all players to be involved in the NBA restart in Orlando.

“[@JoakimNoah] will be an amazing help for @ivicazubac in general, just his mental approach to the game.” pic.twitter.com/7uFMLFPtZy — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) July 2, 2020

