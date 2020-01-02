The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Clippers Trade Rumours: Draymond Green Could Be The Perfect Fit At LA

Basketball News

Clippers Trade Rumours: The LA-based franchise could target Golden State Warriors' star Draymond Green in order to boost their Championship hopes this season.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Clippers Trade Rumours

Golden State Warriors star, Draymond Green, is having a season to forget with many of his first-team regulars sidelined due to injury issues. LA Clippers, on the other hand, have been decent this year and find themselves at the third spot in the Western Conference with a 23-11 record. Despite a promising start, the Clippers have issues in defence that need to be addressed if they want to win a championship this year.

Also Read | James Harden unfazed by aggressive double teams, claims he must be doing 'something right'

LA Clippers' Kawhi Leonard ended 2019 on a positive note

Also Read | LeBron James and Kobe Bryant hug it out as Lakers beat Mavericks in LA, fans echo GOAT

Clippers Trade Rumours: Draymond Green could be the last piece of the puzzle 

Also Read | Luka Doncic is a phenomenal player, claims NBA legend Michael Jordan

The Los Angeles based franchise brought in stars like Kawhi Leonard and Paul George at the start of the season which immediately made them title contenders. However, one of their areas where they need to improve is their backline which could be bolstered with the arrival of Warriors' Draymond Green. The 29-year old is considered a do-it-all type of player and with All-star teammates, he is capable of averaging 7 assists per game. A  potential trade could be made between Draymond Green and Willie Cauley-Stein for Montrezl Harrell, Lou Williams, Jerome Robinson and Moe Harkless.

Also Read | David Stern net worth and his legacy as former NBA commissioner

LA Clippers offer their condolences after the untimely demise of David Stern

Also Read | LAC vs DET Dream11 NBA prediction, schedule, top picks and all game details

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
CONG DIGS UP SAVARKAR MENTION
MISTRY'S RETURN: WHAT TATA TOLD SC
PM'S RESPECT-FILLED GESTURE
'INAPPROPRIATE' JOKE ON THUNBERG
GERARD BUTLER IN INDIA
NRC, INTERNAL AFFAIR:MEA TO B'DESH