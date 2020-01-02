Clippers Trade Rumours: Draymond Green Could Be The Perfect Fit At LA

Golden State Warriors star, Draymond Green, is having a season to forget with many of his first-team regulars sidelined due to injury issues. LA Clippers, on the other hand, have been decent this year and find themselves at the third spot in the Western Conference with a 23-11 record. Despite a promising start, the Clippers have issues in defence that need to be addressed if they want to win a championship this year.

LA Clippers' Kawhi Leonard ended 2019 on a positive note

Clippers Trade Rumours: Draymond Green could be the last piece of the puzzle

The Los Angeles based franchise brought in stars like Kawhi Leonard and Paul George at the start of the season which immediately made them title contenders. However, one of their areas where they need to improve is their backline which could be bolstered with the arrival of Warriors' Draymond Green. The 29-year old is considered a do-it-all type of player and with All-star teammates, he is capable of averaging 7 assists per game. A potential trade could be made between Draymond Green and Willie Cauley-Stein for Montrezl Harrell, Lou Williams, Jerome Robinson and Moe Harkless.

LA Clippers offer their condolences after the untimely demise of David Stern

