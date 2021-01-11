Clippers Tweet Photo Showing Off Kawhi's Hand Size; Fans React With Jokes And Memes Online

On Sunday, Kawhi Leonard posted 35 points for the Los Angeles Clippers, helping them beat the Chicago Bulls. While fans praised Leonard for completing his 10,000 points milestone, the Clippers tweeted about his points – and also his hands holding two water bottles. Fans reacted with memes and jokes, speaking of how the 'Kawhi Klaw' is a legit nickname.

Clippers tweet a photo of Kawhi palms after season-high game

35 points, seven threes, four assists, three steals, two water bottles in one hand. pic.twitter.com/HenmjH9o90 — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) January 11, 2021

Over the years, Leonard's defensive skills and large hands have earned him the nickname Claw. "Two water bottles in one hand," wrote the Clippers and that produced a humorous response from fans. Leonard scored a season-high 35 points, shooting 63.6% from the field and 77.8% from the three-point line.

"Shows how big this dude's hands are!" one fan wrote, while many shared memes and gifs of robot hands. Some even shared images of themselves holding bottles with one hand, some with a finger in between. Some even mentioned Boban Marjanovic's photo, comparing his hand to Leonard. "His nickname is the claw it ain’t for nothing," wrote another user.

Fans react to the Kawhi Leonard hand size on Twitter

Shows how big this dude's hands are! pic.twitter.com/pwY3ZHoYas — L.A. Ray (@laraysports) January 11, 2021

He ain't called The Claw for nothing. — SoapBox (@SoapBoxinCA) January 11, 2021

Kawhi give#ing Boban a high five. pic.twitter.com/NEbN5gvA6T — LA Chief (7-4) (@chiefbombp) January 11, 2021

His nickname is the claw it ain’t for nothing 😂 — John Charles (@JohnCha0404) January 11, 2021

It is the way he’s holding it. If you put them between fingers then no — Sonny Mancino (@SonnyMancino) January 11, 2021

Clippers vs Bulls highlights: Los Angeles team register 130-127 win over the Bulls

In a 130-127 encounter, Leonard scored season-high 35 points, completing 10,000 career points. "It's a stepping stone, but I don't really care about it," Leonard while discussing after the game, adding that his energy is about "being greedy and wanting more" right now. Paul George added 28 points for the team.

While Zach LaVine led the Bulls with his own season-high 45 points and season-best 10 three-pointers, they were unable to overtake the Clippers. The Bulls made 61% shots from the field, also shooting 55% from the three-point range. George's free-throws after LaVine's fourth foul sealed the Clippers game.

(Image credits: Los Angeles Clippers Twitter)