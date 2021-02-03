Clippers Vs Cavaliers Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, TV Channel, H2h And Prediction

After their recent loss against the Brooklyn Nets, the Los Angeles Clippers will look to score a win against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday (Thursday IST). The team's three-game winning streak was put to an end against the 124-120 encounter against the Nets. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are leading the team once again, with Serge Ibaka and Marcus Morris Sr also averaging in double digits.

The Cavaliers, on the other hand, will meet the Clippers after a 100-98 win against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Collin Sexton is leading the team with a 24.1-point average per game. The team has struggled to maintain a winning streak this season, often losing consecutive games.

Clippers vs Cavaliers live stream: How to watch Clippers vs Cavaliers

US fans can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.

NBA live stream details

Date and Time: Wednesday, February 3, 8:00 PM EST (Thursday, February 4, 6:30 AM IST)

Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio.

Clippers vs Cavaliers TV channel (the USA only) – Fox Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Prime and NBA League Pass.

Clippers vs Cavaliers team news

Cleveland Cavaliers

Larry Nance Jr – Out, wrist

Matthew Dellavedova – Out, concussion

Andre Drummond – Day to day, back

Kevin Love – Out, calf

Los Angeles Clippers

Patrick Beverley – Out, knee

Clippers vs Cavaliers h2h record

As of now, the Clippers are on a five-game winning streak against the Cavaliers over the last three seasons. The teams met twice last season, both games scheduled in 2020. The teams did not meet at the NBA bubble, where the Cavaliers were not invited.

Clippers vs Cavaliers prediction

The Los Angeles Lakers will beat the Cleveland Cavaliers.

NBA standings

Battled to the buzzer in Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/crTk5DeRcX — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) February 3, 2021

The Clippers — who were leading the Western Conference — are currently ranked second after their loss against the Nets. The Utah Jazz have regained the top spot with 16 wins and five losses, while the Lakers rank third with a 16-6 win-loss record like the Clippers. The Cavaliers are ranked seventh in the East with 10 wins and 11 losses.

(Image credits: Los Angeles Clippers Instagram)