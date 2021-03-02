Clippers Vs Celtics Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, TV Channel, H2h And Prediction

The Boston Celtics — finally back to winning back-to-back games — will host the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday (Wednesday IST). They last won against the Washington Wizards with a narrow 111-110 score, having won back-to-back games last in January. "When times get hard, it's so easy to separate," Boston guard Kemba Walker said, adding that it is difficult to come together and believe in each other.

This will be the Clippers' fourth game on the road. They previously lost to the Milwaukee Bucks 105-100 on Sunday (Monday IST). "Some teams come down in the flow of the pace and know exactly what they're doing," Kawhi Leonard said, noting that those are the teams that usually win. "You're not thinking, you're coming down, getting into a set".

Leonard is leading the team by averaging 26.8 points per game, Paul George (23.4 PPG) and Lou Williams (12.4 PPG) follow. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are leading the Celtics, scoring 25.2 and 25 points per game respectively.

Clippers vs Celtics live stream: How to watch Clippers vs Celtics live in India and the USA

US fans can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.

NBA live stream details

Date and Time: Tuesday, March 2, 7:30 PM EST (Wednesday, March 3, 6:00 AM IST)

Venue: TD Garden, Boston, MA.

Clippers vs Celtics TV channel (the USA only) – Fox Sports Prime Tic and TNT

Clippers vs Celtics team news

#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs LA Clippers:



Jaylen Brown (left knee soreness) - QUESTIONABLE

Romeo Langford (right wrist surgery rehab) - OUT

Marcus Smart (left calf tear) - OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 1, 2021

Boston Celtics

Romeo Langford – Out, wrist

Marcus Smart – Out, calf

Jaylen Brown – Out, knee

Los Angeles Clippers

Patrick Patterson – Day to day, personal

Clippers vs Celtics prediction

The Los Angeles Clippers are going to beat the Boston Celtics.

NBA standings

The Clippers are currently ranked third in the Western Conference with 24 wins and 12 losses. The Los Angeles Lakers are second with a 24-11 (win-loss) record, while the Phoenix Suns are fourth. The Celtics, on the other hand, are ranked fifth in the East with 17 wins and 17 losses.

(Image credits: Boston Celtics Instagram )