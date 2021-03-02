Clippers Vs Celtics Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, TV Channel, H2h And Prediction

Quick links:
The Boston Celtics — finally back to winning back-to-back games — will host the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday (Wednesday IST). They last won against the Washington Wizards with a narrow 111-110 score, having won back-to-back games last in January. "When times get hard, it's so easy to separate," Boston guard Kemba Walker said, adding that it is difficult to come together and believe in each other.
This will be the Clippers' fourth game on the road. They previously lost to the Milwaukee Bucks 105-100 on Sunday (Monday IST). "Some teams come down in the flow of the pace and know exactly what they're doing," Kawhi Leonard said, noting that those are the teams that usually win. "You're not thinking, you're coming down, getting into a set".
Leonard is leading the team by averaging 26.8 points per game, Paul George (23.4 PPG) and Lou Williams (12.4 PPG) follow. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are leading the Celtics, scoring 25.2 and 25 points per game respectively.
Also read | Steph Curry pays tribute to Inauguration Day poet and activist Amanda Gorman, fans react
US fans can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.
Also read | LeBron James reminisces old pictures of him with kids watching Barack Obama's inauguration
#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs LA Clippers:— Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 1, 2021
Jaylen Brown (left knee soreness) - QUESTIONABLE
Romeo Langford (right wrist surgery rehab) - OUT
Marcus Smart (left calf tear) - OUT
Also read | NBA will enforce additional rules forbidding hugs, handshakes with midcourt security
Also read | Inauguration day: VP Kamala Harris gets "Madame VP" custom jersey from Warriors
The Clippers are currently ranked third in the Western Conference with 24 wins and 12 losses. The Los Angeles Lakers are second with a 24-11 (win-loss) record, while the Phoenix Suns are fourth. The Celtics, on the other hand, are ranked fifth in the East with 17 wins and 17 losses.