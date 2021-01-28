Clippers Vs Heat Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, TV Channel, H2h And Prediction

The Miami Heat will take on the Los Angeles Lakers in the upcoming 2020-21 season game. However, the Clippers will be without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George—who apparently have no time set for return due to the NBA's health and safety procedures. The Heat—also without Jimmy Butler—will try to bounce back, attempting to break their four-game losing streak.

Clippers vs Heat live stream: How to watch Clippers vs Heat

US fans can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.

Date and time: Thursday, 8:00 PM EST (Friday, 6:30 AM IST)

Venue: AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida.

Clippers vs Heat TV channel (the USA only) – NBA League Pass (NBA TV), Fox Sports Sun and Fox Sports Prime Tic

Clippers vs Heat team news

Miami Heat

Tyler Herro – Day to day, neck

Jimmy Butler – Out, NBA's health and safety protocols

Chris Silva – Out, hip

Maurice Harkless– Out, thigh

Goran Dragic – Out, groin

Meyers Leonard – Out, shoulder

Los Angeles Clippers

Patrick Beverley – Out, knee

Paul George – Out, NBA's health and safety protocols

Kawhi Leonard – Out, NBA's health and safety protocols

Clippers vs Heat h2h record

Before the 2019-20 season went on a hiatus on March 11, 2020, the Clippers and Heat faced off twice. The Clippers won both the games, the second one being in February 2020. This will be the first matchup for both teams this season—both aiming for a deep playoff run this time.

Back again on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/O66OW80i2T — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) January 27, 2021

Clippers vs Heat prediction

The Miami Heat will beat the LA Clippers in their upcoming encounter.

NBA standings

With back-to-back losses, the Miami Heat have found themselves at the 13th spot on the Eastern Conference standings with six wins and 11 losses. The team is ranked above the Detroit Pistons, and below the Charlotte Hornets. On the other hand, the LA Clippers have fallen to the third spot in the West. While on a streak, they even occupied the No. 1 spot, last losing to the Atlanta Hawks. The LA Lakers rank above the Clippers.

