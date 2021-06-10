Clippers Vs Jazz Prediction, Live Streaming And Game 2 Preview

The Utah Jazz are already one step ahead of the Los Angeles Clippers after their Game 1 win on Tuesday night. Not only was the 112-109 victory crucial, but the Jazz were also able to win with a sick Donovan Mitchell on the court. After the game, coach Quin Snyder revealed that Mitchell had indeed played sick. "I didn't do a lot of things right for my team in the first half, and it ate at me," Mitchell said while explaining his game.

Unsurprisingly, Mitchell was compared to a 1998 Michael Jordan playing the "Flu Game" in the finals. Mitchell finished the game with 45 points, 32 of those being made in the second half. The team changed course, overtaking the 13-point halftime deficit. "I was definitely feeling (sick) a little bit, but sometimes you gotta dig into a deeper place," Mitchell added, acknowledging that he was being lazy.

"It's just amazing how mature he's become this season. He was really reading the game," Bojan Bogdanovic said. "We were missing great shots, and then in the third quarter, he took the game over".

However, Mitchell added that even if Game 1 was good, they have to keep playing, and he needs to do what he did three more times this series.

Kawhi Leonard had 23 points, and Paul Goerge added 20. "We had a pretty good rhythm in the first half," Leonard said. "We came in the third quarter pretty flat, but they are a good defensive team. They played hard tonight, they fought the whole game and they got the win".

George too admitted that they had no excuse, and were "lethargic".

Clippers vs Jazz Game 5 injury report

Los Angeles Clippers

Serge Ibaka – Out, back

Utah Jazz

Mike Conley – Day to day, hamstring

Clippers vs Jazz h2h record

Before the NBA Playoffs 2021, the two teams met thrice in the regular season. The Jazz won the first two games, while the Clippers won the third one. Before this year, the teams have met thrice in the playoffs as well, all three won by the Jazz. The last Round 1 series they played was in 2017, where the Jazz won in seven games.

