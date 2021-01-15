Clippers Vs Kings Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, TV Channel, H2h And Prediction

The Los Angeles Clippers will lock horns against the Sacramento Kings in the NBA regular season on Friday night. The game will be played at the Golden 1 Center and will begin at 8:30 AM IST on Saturday, January 16, 2021. Here's a look at how to watch Clippers vs Kings live stream, team news, and our prediction for the same.

Clippers vs Kings prediction and preview

The Los Angeles Clippers are right on the heels of rivals Lakers and will travel to Sacramento with back to back wins over the Chicago Bulls and the New Orleans Pelicans. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George combined for 55 points as the Clippers clinched a 111-106 win at the Staples Center last time out. The Clippers are 8-4 in the league and second behind the Lakers in the Western Conference. A win on Friday puts them closer to their arch-rivals.

Took care of business.



📼 Roll The Tape vs. New Orleans pic.twitter.com/rBDJMRNZ7O — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) January 15, 2021

As for the Kings, Sacramento have won just two of their last six games and are currently languishing outside the playoff spots. The Kings suffered a 126-132 defeat against the Portland Trail Blazers last time out, despite best efforts from De'Aaron Fox and Buddy Hield. The duo combined for 55 points on the night but could not steer Sacramento to the win as Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum coasted past their defence for way too long. The Kings have their backs against the wall at home against the Clippers but will hope to get their campaign back on track with a win on Friday night.

Clippers vs Kings team news: Injured and doubtful players

Los Angeles Clippers: Patrick Beverley, Lou Williams (day-to-day)

Patrick Beverley, Lou Williams (day-to-day) Sacramento Kings: Jahmi'us Ramsey, Buddy Hield (day-to-day), Jabari Parker (out)

Clippers vs Kings team news: Predicted line-ups

Los Angeles Clippers: Patrick Beverley, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Nicolas Batum, Serge Ibaka

Patrick Beverley, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Nicolas Batum, Serge Ibaka Sacramento Kings: De'Aaron Fox, Buddy Hield, Harrison Barnes, Marvin Bagley III, Richaun Holmes

Clippers vs Kings TV channel: How to watch Clippers vs Kings live stream?

Fans in India can watch the NBA live stream on the NBA App. However, one will need to purchase the NBA League Pass for the same. The pass will enable fans to watch multiple matches along with replays, highlights and much more exclusive content. There will be no live broadcast of the NBA this season in India. The Clippers vs Kings game will begin at 8:30 AM IST on Saturday, January 16.

