Clippers Vs Lakers Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Game, Team News And TV Schedule

The 2020/21 NBA season is all set to kick off on Tuesday (Wednesday IST) with a mouthwatering clash between the defending champions the Los Angeles Lakers and their cross-town rivals, the Los Angeles Clippers to begin the proceedings. If pre-season is anything to go by, the two teams will be on their toes from the go as each looks to undermine the other for the local bragging rights. With excitement and entertainment guaranteed for the game, here's how to watch the Clippers vs Lakers live stream along with the team news and our game prediction.

Also Read: NBA Trade Rumors: Miami Heat NOT Interesting In James Harden Trade After Cursory Talks

Clippers vs Lakers prediction and preview

The Los Angeles Lakers were the team to beat last season and they eventually romped to a championship win, led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The Lakers, to their credit, have done incredible work in the offseason, further improving their star-studded roster, with the addition of Montrezl Harrell, Marc Gasol and Dennis Schroder among others. The defending champions were unbeaten in all their four pre-season games, including the two against Tuesday's opponents, the Clippers.

Also Read: NBA 2020-21 Season Live Stream: Schedule, Full Fixtures Of The First Half Starting Dec 22

REIGNING CHAMPS 🏆



The @Lakers reflect on their historic run to becoming NBA champs!



NBA season begins tomorrow with a doubleheader on TNT featuring Clippers and Lakers at 10:00 PM ET. #KiaTipOff20 pic.twitter.com/n7N70lIzXZ — NBA (@NBA) December 22, 2020

The Clippers have seen a lot of changes and turmoil over the past 12 months and will hope to kick off the new campaign with renewed hope and optimism under Tyronn Lue. While they lost Harrell to the Lakers, they added the likes of Luke Kennard and Serge Ibaka, while picking Daniel Oturu and Jay Scrubb from the draft. Reports of dressing room disharmony have dominated headlines related to the Clippers and Kawhi Leonard and Co. will hope to put those concerns to rest when they take the court at Staples Center. The Lakers are clear favourites, but the Clippers could mount an upset on Tuesday night.

Also Read: Timberwolves’ Malik Beasley Pleads Guilty To Threats Of Violence Amid Larsa Pippen Drama

Clippers vs Lakers team news

The Lakers head coach Frank Vogel revealed ahead of the clash that he expects to have his full roster available, barring any last-minute injuries. Dennis Schröder has shaken off for his mild ankle sprain and is likely to feature alongside NBA Finals MVP LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Marc Gasol is likely to feature as well, along with Kyle Kuzma, who has been in fine form for the Lakers in the pre-season games.

Lakers starting five: LeBron James, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma, Anthony Davis, Marc Gasol

For the Clippers, Marcus Morris has been ruled out with a knee injury. Lue has preferred to give game time to Nic Batum in Morris' absence and the 32-year-old is likely to retain his place against the Lakers. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are guaranteed starters along with Patrick Beverley, while Serge Ibaka could make his official Clippers debut.

Clippers starting five: Patrick Beverley, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Nicolas Batum, Serge Ibaka

Also Read: Bucks Violated Timing Of Bogdan Bogdanovic Transaction, Set To Lose 2022 2nd Round Draft

Clippers vs Lakers TV schedule: How to watch Clippers vs Lakers live stream?

In India, the live broadcast will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season. Fans in India will have to buy an NBA League PASS to watch LIVE games on the NBA App. There will be no official broadcast of the game in India. The game begins at 8:30 AM IST on Wednesday, December 23.

(Image Courtesy: Clippers, Lakers Instagram)