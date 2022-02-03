Clippers Vs Lakers: NBA LIVE Streaming Details, Injury Report, Team News & More

LA Clippers will take on LA Lakers on Thursday, February 3; at 11:00 PM ET (Friday, February 4; 8:30 AM IST) at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

The Los Angeles Clippers are placed eight in the Western Conference table having won 26 and lost 27 of their 53 games so far, while their opponents for the night, the LA Lakers are placed ninth in the Western division having won 25 and lost 27 of their 52 games so far. In terms of form, the Los Angeles Clippers comes into this clash behind a 122-116 loss over the Pacers, while LA Lakers come into this game behind a 99-94 win over Trail Blazers.

LA Clippers vs LA Lakers injury report

For LA Clippers, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Jason Preston and Jay Scrubb have all been ruled out while Ivica Zubac is uncertain as he is recovering from a calf soreness.

For LA Lakers, LeBron James will miss the game due to a knee soreness while Kendrick Nunn is out due to a knee bone bruise.

How to watch NBA live: LA Clippers vs LA Lakers live stream in India

NBA fans in India who want to watch Bulls vs Trail Blazers Live can log onto the official NBA website or mobile app by purchasing the NBA League Pass. The Annual League pass is available at ₹1,499.00 and gives subscribers access to all the matches while there is an eight-game choice select pass that allows fans to watch as many as eight live games every month.

Fans interested can head to the official NBA India website and create an account or link it to their google account profile. For fans looking for a TV broadcast, there is no live telecast of the NBA in India.

How to watch NBA live: LA Clippers vs LA Lakers live stream in US & UK

Fans in the US can watch the Clippers vs Lakers game live on TNT nationally and locally on Spectrum SportsNet and Bally Sports SoCal. Meanwhile, fans can also watch the game live on the NBA website/app by purchasing an NBA League Pass. The match will commence live on Thursday, February 3; at 11:00 PM ET.

Fans in the UK meanwhile can watch NBA games on Sky Sports or watch the live stream on the Now TV Sky Sports app.

LA Clippers vs LA Lakers Predicted Lineups

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup: Reggie Jackson, Amir Coffey, Terrance Mann, Marcus Morris Sr, Serge Ibaka

LA Lakers Predicted Lineup: Russell Westbrook, Avery Bradley, Malik Monk, Stanley Johnson, Anthony Davis

