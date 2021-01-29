Clippers Vs Magic Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, TV Channel, H2H And Prediction

The Los Angeles Lakers will lock horns against the Orlando Magic in the NBA regular season on Friday night. The game will be played at Amway Center and will begin at 6:30 AM IST on Saturday, January 30. Here's a look at how to watch Clippers vs Magic live stream, team news, NBA standings and our prediction for the game.

Clippers vs Magic prediction and preview

The Los Angeles Clippers are hot on the heals of Conference leaders Utah Jazz and will hope to pile on the pressure with a win against the Orlando Magic on Friday night. The Clippers saw their seven-game winning streak snap against the Atlanta Hawks but made a return to winning ways against the Miami Heat. Tyronn Lue's side steered cleared of the NBA finalists despite the absence of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George and will hope that they can continue that spirit on their trip to Orlando.

As for the Magic, Orlando are currently ninth in the Eastern Conference, with an 8-11 record. The Magic have won only two of their last 11 games and will hope to arrest their slide when they host the Clippers. Orlando suffered a demoralising 14-point defeat against the Sacramento Kings last time out, with the Kings running riots. Nikola Vucevic and Evan Fournier combined for 51 points on the night, but couldn't help their side to victory. The Clippers will be favourites to beat the Magic on Friday, and Orlando will need something special to prevent that from happening.

Clippers vs Magic team news: Injured and doubtful players

Los Angeles Clippers: Patrick Beverley (day-to-day), Paul George, Kawhi Leonard (out)

Orlando Magic: Michael Carter-Williams, Chuma Okeke, Al-Farouq Aminu (out)

Clippers vs Magic team news: Predicted line-ups

Los Angeles Clippers: Serge Ibaka, Nicolas Batum, Patrick Beverley, Luke Kennard, Lou Williams

Serge Ibaka, Nicolas Batum, Patrick Beverley, Luke Kennard, Lou Williams Orlando Magic: Cole Anthony, Evan Fournier, James Ennis III, Aaron Gordon, Nikola Vucevic

Clippers vs Magic live stream: How to watch NBA live in India?

Fans in India can watch the NBA live stream on the NBA App. However, one will need to purchase the NBA League Pass for the same. The pass will enable fans to watch multiple matches along with replays, highlights and much more exclusive content. There will be no live broadcast of the NBA this season in India. The Clippers vs Magic live stream will begin at 6:30 AM IST on Saturday, January 30.

(Image Courtesy: Clippers, Magic Instagram)