Clippers Vs Mavericks Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, TV Channel, H2H and Prediction

The Los Angeles Clippers will lock horns with the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center on Monday, March 15. The NBA regular-season encounter between these two teams will commence at 9:00 PM ET (Tuesday, March 16 at 6:30 AM IST). Here's a look at the Clippers vs Mavericks team news, live stream details and our prediction for the crunch game.

Clippers vs Mavericks preview

The Los Angeles Clippers are currently fourth in the Western Conference standings with 25 wins and 15 defeats. Tyronn Lue's side recorded an impressive win over the Golden State Warriors after the NBA All-Star break but then suffered a shock defeat against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday. The Clippers will be keen on getting back to winning ways when they make the trip to Dallas on Monday.

The Dallas Mavericks, on the other hand, are in eighth place on the Eastern Conference table with 20 wins and 17 losses. Rick Carlisle's side beat the Spurs, lost to the Thunder and defeated the Nuggets following the All-Star break. The Mavericks are still in the fight for a playoffs spot and will be hopeful of extending their winning streak when they host the Clippers on Monday.

Clippers vs Mavericks team news, injuries and suspensions

For the Clippers, Daniel Oturu, Jay Scrubb and Patrick Beverly are ruled out of the game against the Mavericks.

The Mavs have no players listed on their injury report card. However, Tyrell Terry and James Johnson are listed as 'day-to-day'.

Clippers vs Mavericks prediction and H2H record

These two teams have met each other 160 times, with the Clippers coming out victorious 94 times. The Mavericks have recorded 66 wins over the Clippers.

Both teams have been in good form of late but the Clippers have been putting in solid shifts against top oppositions this season. Our prediction for the game is a narrow win for the Clippers.

NBA live stream: How to watch Clippers vs Mavericks live?

In India, the NBA games will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season. The live streaming on FanCode will also not be available as fans will now have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch the NBA live stream.

In the USA, the Clippers vs Mavericks live stream will be available on YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV, or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offers NBA TV in their plan. Live scores and updates can be found on the Twitter handles of both teams.

