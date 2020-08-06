Clippers Vs Mavericks Prediction, Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live

The Los Angeles Clippers and Dallas Mavericks will face each other at the NBA bubble on Thursday, August 6, 6:30 PM EST (Friday, August 7, 4 AM IST). The Clippers last lost to Phoenix Suns in a thriller, while the Mavericks defeated the Sacramento Kings. Here is our Clippers vs Mavericks prediction, Clippers vs Mavericks live stream details and how to watch NBA live in India and in the USA.

How to watch NBA live? Clippers vs Mavericks live stream details

The Super 8 road trip continues! Tomorrow we take on the @LAClippers at 5:30PM CT from the Bubble! Make sure you're tuned in on @FoxSportsSW or @1033fmESPN! #MFFL | @Chime — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) August 5, 2020

The Los Angeles Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks game will be broadcast nationally in the USA. The game will be broadcast by TNT but will also be shown locally on Fox Sports South West. Fans in India can catch the game live on Sony Six. Apart from the TV broadcast, US fans can watch all games online via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. The Sony LIV app also provides access to games for Indian viewers who have purchased a premium subscription.

All fans can purchase the NBA League Pass to stream every game at the NBA bubble. Prices for the league pass have been reduced in light of the shortened NBA season. FanCode, who became the NBA's first live streaming partner in India, will live stream the games. The app will deliver live and on-demand access to select games during the resumed season, including the playoffs and the finals.

Clippers vs Mavericks live stream details and schedule

Date: Thursday, August 6, 6:30 PM EST (Friday, August 7, 4 AM IST)

Location: NBA Campus at Walt Disney World -- Orlando, Florida

TV: TNT (USA), Sony Six (India)

Clippers vs Mavericks preview and team news

The Mavericks will enter the game on Thursday (Friday IST) after bagging a 114-110 win over Sacramento following their back-to-back losses against the Houston Rockets and Phoenix Suns. Their win was a result of Luka Doncic's historic performance, where the 21-year-old became the fourth player in NBA history since 1976 to post a 30/20/10 triple-double. The Clippers, who are placed second in the Western Conference with a 45-22 record, last lost the Suns. However, the team will have both Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, along with Reggie Jackson and Marcus Morris for this game.

Clippers vs Mavericks h2h

These teams met twice during the 2019-20 season, where the Clippers prevailed each time. Their last game came on January 21, when the Clippers won 110-107. Including the team's matchup from February 25, 2019, the Clippers are on a three-game winning streak against the Mavericks.

Clippers vs Mavericks prediction

While the game will be close, our prediction is that the Clippers will triumph over Doncic and the Mavericks. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have been consistent at the NBA bubble, scoring averages above 20. While Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis have been performing well defensively, the Mavericks have been letting the game slip through their hands during the final period.

