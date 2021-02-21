Clippers Vs Nets Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, TV Channel, H2h And Game Prediction

The Brooklyn Nets will meet the Los Angeles Clippers after their big 109-98 win over the Los Angeles Lakers. Kevin Durant is leading the Brooklyn Nets in scoring, averaging 29 points per game. Kyrie Irving (27.7 PPG) and James Harden (24.2 PPG) follow. With the big three on the court, the team is considered favourites to win the title from the Eastern Conference. Harden's move to the Nets had been controversial, with many against the trade.

The Los Angeles Clippers will face the Nets after their 116-112 win against the Utah Jazz. Looking to play better after their disappointing playoffs last year, the Clippers are already winning better – even without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George on the floor. The Clippers have Leonard lead with a 26.7-point average per game, followed by George (24.4 PPG).

Clippers vs Nets live stream: How to watch Clippers vs Nets

US fans can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.

NBA live stream details

Date and Time: Sunday, February 21, 8:00 PM EST (Monday, February 22, 6:30 AM IST)

Venue: Staples Center in Los Angeles, USA

Clippers vs Nets TV channel (the USA only) – Fox Sports Prime Tic, YES Network and ESPN.

Clippers vs Nets team news

Brooklyn Nets

Kevin Durant – Out, hamstring

Iman Shumpert – Out, hamstring

Nicolas Claxton – Out, knee

Spencer Dinwiddie – Out for the season, ACL

LA Clippers

Daniel Oturu, Out

Clippers vs Nets prediction

The Los Angeles Clippers will beat the Brooklyn Nets.

NBA standings

Currently, the Brooklyn Nets are ranked second in the East with a 19-12 win-loss record. The 76ers are in a lead with 20 wins and 10 losses. On the other hand, the Clippers are third in the West with a 22-9 record. The LA Lakers are ranked second.

Joe Harris went 6-of-7 from three last night.



That's it. That's the tweet. pic.twitter.com/FQB9ryaS2F — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) February 19, 2021

(Image credits: Brooklyn Nets Instagram)