Clippers Vs Nets Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, TV Channel, H2h And Prediction

The Brooklyn Nets will face the Los Angeles Clippers after their 149-146 loss against the Washington Wizards. The Nets had their four-game winning streak snapped, and will look to a score a win. They were without James Harden, who is currently averaging 24.3 points per game. Durant – the second in the league's top scorers for the season – is averaging 30.9 points. Kyrie Irving follows, scoring 27.6 points per game.

The Clippers, who are on a three-game winning streak, will look to extend it to four by beating the Nets – who are considered top title contenders this season. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are leading the team, while Serge Ibana and Marcus Morris provided the necessary backup.

Clippers vs Nets live stream: How to watch Clippers vs Nets

US fans can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.

NBA live stream details

Date and Time: Tuesday, 7:30 PM EST (Wednesday, 6:00 AM IST)

Venue: Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Clippers vs Nets TV channel (the USA only) – Fox Sports Prime and TNT

Clippers vs Nets team news

Brooklyn Nets

Iman Shumpert – Out, not with the team

James Harden – Out, left thigh

Nicolas Claxton –Out, right knee

Spencer Dinwiddie – Out for season, ACL

Los Angeles Clippers

Nicolas Batum – Day to day, groin

Patrick Beverley – Day to day, knee

Clippers vs Nets h2h record

Before the NBA went on a hiatus last season, the Clipper and Nets met only one. The Nets had won 129-120, with Caris LeVert (who is with the Indiana Pacers now) dropping team-high 27 points. Kawhi Leonard scored 39 points for the Clippers.

Clippers vs Nets prediction

The Brooklyn Nets will edge past the Los Angeles Clippers.

NBA standings

The LA Clippers are currently leading the Western Conference table with a 16-5 win-loss record, overtaking both Utah Jazz and defending champions Los Angeles Lakers. The Nets are placed third in the East with 13 wins and 9 losses. The Milwaukee Bucks rank above the Nets, while the Boston Celtics follow.

(Image credits: Brooklyn Nets Instagram)