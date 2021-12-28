Clippers Vs Nets: NBA LIVE Streaming Details, Injury Report, Team News And More

Los Angeles Clippers are up against Brooklyn Nets in the NBA 2021-22 match, set to be played at the Staples Center on Monday night as per the local time. Nets face the Clippers after defeating Los Angeles Lakers 115-122 in their last match on Sunday, while Clippers head into their home game after losing to the Denver Nuggets 100-103 on Monday. Heading into the match, Clippers sit fifth in the NBA 2021-22 western conference points table with 17 wins and 16 losses, whereas Nets lead the Eastern Conference standings with 22 wins and nine losses in the season.

NBA 2021/22: Los Angeles Clippers vs Brooklyn Nets- Team News

Monday night’s clash will feature the battle between two of the NBA’s top scorers, Paul George and Kevin Durant. George currently ranks 10th in the NBA averaging 24.7 points per game, while Durant leads the league with an average of 29.7 points scored each game. Apart from the duo, Ivica Zubac and Luke Kennard will be two top picks for the Clippers as, Zubac is averaging 9.9 points and eight rebounds, while Kennard has averaged 3.4 made 3-pointers in the last 10 games. At the same time, James Harden and Patty Mills will be the top picks from the Nets. While Harden is averaging 21.4 points, 8.0 rebounds, 9.6 assists per game, Mills is averaging 3.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

NBA 2021/22: Los Angeles Clippers vs Brooklyn Nets- Injury Report

Isaiah Hartenstein, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Jason Preston sit out of the game for Los Angeles due to injuries, while Jay Scrubb and Reggie Jackson are out due to health and safety protocols. Meanwhile, Cam Thomas, Kessler Edwards, Joe Harris, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, David Duke Jr., LaMarcus Aldridge, Day’Ron Sharpe are out for the Nets due to the health and safety protocols.

NBA 2021/22: Los Angeles Clippers vs Brooklyn Nets- Live Streaming Details

Basketball fans in India can enjoy the Clippers vs Nets, NBA 2021-22 match by tuning into the live streaming on the NBA website or its mobile app. However, fans have to purchase an NBA League Pass in order to watch the match. The NBA League pass can be bought by paying an annual fee of INR 1,499, or a monthly fee of INR 749. Unfortunately, for Indian fans, the match won’t be telecasted live in the country. The match will start from the Staples Center at 9:00 AM IST on Tuesday.

At the same time, NBA fans in the United States (US) can enjoy the live telecast of the Clippers vs Nets, NBA 2021-22 match on their TVs by tuning in to the ABC/ESPN, TNT, NBA TV channels. The live streaming of the match will be available on the website and mobile application of the NBA after the purchase of an NBA League Pass. Meanwhile, NBA fans in the United Kingdom (UK) can enjoy the live telecast of the Clippers vs Nets match by tuning in to the Sky Sports channel on their TVs. The match will be streamed live on the Now TV Sky Sports App. The match is scheduled to start at 10:30 PM on Monday in the US and at 3:30 AM on Tuesday in the UK.

(Instagram Image -@brooklynnets/@laclippers)