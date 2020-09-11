Clippers Vs Nuggets Live Stream Details: How To Watch NBA Game 5 Live In India?

Los Angeles Clippers will advance to the Western Conference finals if they beat the Denver Nuggets on Friday. The Clippers are entering Game 5 of the semi-final series with a healthy 3-1 lead, meaning the onus will be on the Nuggets to potentially force a Game 6.

Game 5, GAME 7. 📺🍿#NBAPlayoffs continue Friday with an elimination game out West and a winner-take-all GAME 7 in the East on TNT! pic.twitter.com/SdGnjz8BqT — NBA (@NBA) September 11, 2020

Clippers vs Nuggets Game 5 schedule

Date: Friday, September 11 (Saturday, September 12 IST)

Kickoff: 6:30 PM ET (4:00 AM IST)

Arena: HP Field House

Clippers vs Nuggets live stream details: How to watch Game 5 live in India & USA?

Game 5 of the Western Conference semi-final series between Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets will be broadcasted in the United States on TNT. Fans in North America can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their respective plans.

In India, the game will be broadcasted on SONY SIX along with live streaming on SONY LIV app and FanCode, both of which require a premium subscription. Alternatively, fans can also tune in on the NBA TV app to catch Game 5 action live. The league provides an NBA League Pass, which offers access to streaming of every game inside the NBA bubble to fans worldwide.

Clippers vs Nuggets Game 5 preview

After winning their series opener with a dominating 120-97 win, the Clippers were pulled back in Game 2, with the Nuggets taking the tie 110-101. Los Angeles bounced back in style winning back-to-back games to establish a strong foothold in the series. Game 4 was a low-scoring tie, Clippers coming out on top, winning 96-85. While a poor shooting performance was on show from both sides, it was the Clippers' superior defence that helped them beat the Nuggets with relative ease.

The form of Kawhi Leonard has also been key for the No. 2 seed. The former Raptors star single-handedly scored the Game 4 victory for his side with 30 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists. Montrezl Harrell was the second-leading scorer for the Clippers with 15 points while Paul George contributed just 10 points to the final scoreline.

30 PTS / 11 REB / 9 AST / 4 STL / 2 BLK@kawhileonard became the second player in #NBAPlayoffs history to lead both teams in points, rebounds, assists, blocks, and steals. pic.twitter.com/nMX0CfoLxq — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) September 10, 2020

For Denver, the lack of support for leading man Nikola Jokic has been pretty evident. The Serbian scored 26 points last game and 32 points in Game 3. The likes of Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. have, so far, failed to step up for the Nuggets, which has pushed them on the brink of an exit. Both teams haven't reported any new injury issues, meaning Nuggets' Vlatko Cancar remains the only one ruled out of Game 5.

