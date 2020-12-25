Clippers Vs Nuggets Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Game On Christmas Day, Schedule Details

As NBA Christmas Day nears, fans gear up for a Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets encounter. A two teams will face each other months after the playoffs second round series, where the Nuggets choked the Clippers, overthrowing their 3-1 lead and advance to the Western Conference Finals. The game will wrap up NBA's elaborate Christmas Day, scheduled at 10:30 PM EST (December 26, 9:00 AM IST).

Clippers vs Nuggets live stream: How to watch Clippers vs Nuggets Christmas game?

US fans can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN in the USA. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass to watch live games.

NBA: Kitchener, Ontario. Blue Arrow. The mesmerizing talent of Jamal Murray! Where else? #OnlyHere



Murray and the @nuggets face the Clippers Christmas Day 12/25 - 10:30pm/et on ESPN pic.twitter.com/XCKjetPqGh — NBA Fans (@nbadailyfans) December 21, 2020

Clippers vs Nuggets team news

After the 2020 playoffs, fans will be excited to see the Clippers face the Nuggets. At the NBA bubble, Paul George and Kawhi Leonard failed to play consistently, failing to lead the team to the Conference Finals. Fans were dissapointed over the Clippers' lack of chemistry, some even going as far as to burning George's jersey. However, the team will return to face the Nuggets, hoping to score another win after their 116-109 victory against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Nuggets, on the other hand, were the unexpected survivors of the 2020 playoffs. Having overcome a 1-3 deficit, the Nuggets lost to the Lakers during the Conference Finals. Led by Jamal Murray, the Nuggets will look to bounce back after their 122-124 loss against the Sacramento Kings.

Nuggets – Greg Whittington out (left knee), JaMychal Green out (calf)

Clippers – Marcus Morris on day-to-day basis (knee)

Complete NBA Christmas Day schedule

TEAM DATE/TIME BROADCAST New Orleans Pelicans vs Miami Heat December 25, 12:00 PM EST (10:30 PM IST) ESPN Golden State Warriors vs Milwaukee Bucks December 25, 2:30 PM EST (December 26, 1:00 AM IST) ABC Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics December 25, 5:00 PM EST (December 26, 3:30 AM IST) ABC Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Lakers December 25, 8:00 PM EST (December 26, 6:30 AM IST) ESPN/ABC LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets December 25, 10:30 PM EST (December 26, 9:00 AM IST) ESPN

