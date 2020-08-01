Clippers Vs Pelicans Live Stream Details, How To Watch NBA Live In India

New Orleans Pelicans will face Western Conference giants Los Angeles Clippers at the HP Field House Arena on Saturday, August 1. The Clippers vs Pelicans clash is scheduled to begin at 6 PM ET (Sunday, August 2, 3:30 AM IST). Here's a look at the Clippers vs Pelicans live stream details and the guide on how to watch NBA live in India.

NBA Games tonight: Clippers vs Pelicans team news and preview

The NBA games tonight will see the Clippers take on the Pelicans with both teams hoping to register their first regular-season win at the NBA bubble. The Clippers and Pelicans suffered narrow defeats in their previous games against the LA Lakers and Utah Jazz respectively. Having lost an enticing 103-101 game against Western Conference leaders LA Lakers, second-placed Clippers will be eager to get back to winning ways. The Pelicans led against the Utah Jazz for more than 70 percent of the game but ended up losing 104-106. The Pelicans are currently 11th in the Western Conference standings.

First of Eight. Back in action on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/Qj93fy9UNY — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) July 31, 2020

The Clippers were without the dynamic duo of Montrezl Harrell and Lou Williams for their opening game at the NBA bubble and the pair are set to miss the encounter against the Pelicans as well. The Pelicans will be glad to have rookie Zion Williamson in their ranks but are expected to give the 20-year-old limited action on Saturday night. Williamson played only 15 minutes against Utah Jazz and scored 13 points in his cameo.

New Orleans Pelicans predicted line-up: Jrue Holiday, Josh Hart, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Derrick Favors

Los Angeles Clippers predicted line-up: Reggie Jackson, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Patrick Patterson, Ivica Zubac

How to watch NBA live in India: Clippers vs Pelicans live stream

Fans in the USA can watch the Clippers vs Pelicans live telecast on ABC and ESPN. The Sony Sports Network hold the rights to broadcast NBA games in India, but this particular game will not hit the screens. The Clippers vs Pelicans live stream will be available via an NBA League Pass, with tip-off scheduled for 3:30 am IST. Fans in Canada can watch the Clippers vs Pelicans live stream on TSN while Sky Sports will broadcast NBA action in the UK.

Image Credits - New Orleans Pelicans Instagram / LA Clippers Twitter